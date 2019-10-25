Deals Spotlight: Shop 2019 MacBook Air Discounts Starting at $900 for 128GB Models ($199 Off)

Friday October 25, 2019 8:33 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon has an ongoing discount on Apple's 2019 MacBook Air this week, offering up to $199 off the latest models. You'll find both the 128GB and 256GB storage options on sale, with discounts that represent the lowest-ever prices on all models seen.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

All colors in both models are seeing discounts on Amazon. We've rounded up every sale in the list below, so be sure to head to Amazon before the sale expires.

2019 MacBook Air ($199 Off)


Apple refreshed the MacBook Air this past July with a lower price tag, an updated display with True Tone, some minor SSD changes, and a new butterfly keyboard that uses the same updated materials as the 2019 MacBook Pro. The MacBook Air continues to be equipped with a Retina display with slimmer black bezels that better match the slimmer bezels of the MacBook Pro.

