Apple Highlights Women's Entrepreneur Camp, Applications for 2020 Session Open Until November 15

In a press release, Apple says the first year of the Entrepreneur Camp saw female leaders and their teams from 42 companies take part. Apple engineers worked directly with participants on topics including app development, design, machine learning, augmented reality and, if desired, tips for public relations and marketing. Participants are also invited to attend Apple's annual developers conference WWDC.
Esther Hare, Apple's senior director of Worldwide Developer Marketing and executive sponsor of Women@Apple:
I'm in awe of the passion and drive of our first year of Entrepreneur Camp innovators. They are using apps to impact peoples' lives and solve problems, from building connections for underrepresented groups in tech to making solar power affordable and giving people tools to improve mental health. It's great to hear incredible women leaders telling us their experience at Camp has helped them make their apps even better, and given them the confidence and the tools to build new connections, form support networks and raise rounds of venture capital. And we're just getting started.Ketaki Shriram, chief technical officer of Krikey, Inc:
Working directly with the Apple team, we got feedback on design methodology that helped us solve a problem in our app we knew we had, but had no idea how to fix. We made some significant improvements based on what we learned, including adding a preview mode so players can try the game before they sign up. That's been really successful for us.The next Apple Entrepreneur Camp is planned for January 28 to February 5, 2020, and applications will be accepted until November 15 on Apple's website.