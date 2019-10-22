Deals: Get the 2019 iMac at Lowest-Ever Prices (Up to $200 Off), and Shop Apple's Big Halloween Movie Sale on iTunes

Tuesday October 22, 2019 8:10 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Two deals have hit Apple's latest line of iMacs, including both the 21.5-inch and 27-inch Retina iMac models from Early 2019. Both of these sales can be found on Amazon. Additionally, Apple's iTunes Movies store now has a new selection of film sales, including a large collection of horror movies just in time for Halloween.

2019 iMac


You can get $149 off the 21.5-inch iMac (8GB RAM/1TB Fusion Drive), bringing the computer down to its lowest-ever price of $1,349.99. This is currently the best price for the iMac among the major Apple resellers.

Amazon also has a 27-inch Retina iMac model, priced at $2,099.00 and totaling $200 off the regular price tag. Like the previous model, this is the lowest price we've tracked for this iMac.

21.5-Inch iMac

27-Inch iMac

Apple updated the iMac line in March 2019 with 8th and 9th-generation Intel processors, faster memory, and new Radeon Pro Vega graphics options. This results in noticeable performance improvements over the 2017 models, all in the same ultra-thin slim design the iMac line is known for.

Verizon Deal for Disney+


Verizon Wireless customers on unlimited data plans will be able to get an entire year of Disney+ at no cost, thanks to a new partnership between the two companies (via Variety). Starting November 12 - the day of the Disney+ launch - Verizon will begin offering 12 months of the streaming service to all new and existing 4G LTE and 5G unlimited wireless customers.

The same offer will be available for new Fios broadband and 5G home wireless internet customers. After the free year of Disney+ ends, Verizon customers will have to pay the regular $6.99/month price for the service, or cancel it.


Verizon customers will be able to activate the Disney+ deal on mobile or connected TV apps. You can sign up to be notified about the offer and when it goes live on Verizon's website.

This year-long offer for Disney+ is similar to Apple TV+, which will be free for an entire year for anyone who buys an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac. When it launches, Disney+ will host a wealth of content from Disney and its Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and National Geographic brands, including hundreds of hours of movies, TV shows, documentaries, specials, and more.

iTunes Movies


The iTunes Movies store has also been updated today with a fresh crop of new sales, including a massive new sale on horror movies, thrillers, and epics. These include new releases like Annabelle Comes Home, Crawl, and the 2019 reboots of Pet Sematary and Child's Play. Outside of these genres, Apple is also discounting Spider-Man: Far From Home for the first time, now priced at $12.99, down from $19.99.


