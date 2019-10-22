Deals: Get the 2019 iMac at Lowest-Ever Prices (Up to $200 Off), and Shop Apple's Big Halloween Movie Sale on iTunes

2019 iMac
You can get $149 off the 21.5-inch iMac (8GB RAM/1TB Fusion Drive), bringing the computer down to its lowest-ever price of $1,349.99. This is currently the best price for the iMac among the major Apple resellers.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Amazon also has a 27-inch Retina iMac model, priced at $2,099.00 and totaling $200 off the regular price tag. Like the previous model, this is the lowest price we've tracked for this iMac.
21.5-Inch iMac
- 3.0 GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, 1TB - $1,349.99, down from $1,499.00 ($149 off, lowest ever)
27-Inch iMac
- 3.7 GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, 2TB - $2,099.00, down from $2,299.00 ($200 off, lowest ever)
Verizon Deal for Disney+
Verizon Wireless customers on unlimited data plans will be able to get an entire year of Disney+ at no cost, thanks to a new partnership between the two companies (via Variety). Starting November 12 - the day of the Disney+ launch - Verizon will begin offering 12 months of the streaming service to all new and existing 4G LTE and 5G unlimited wireless customers.
The same offer will be available for new Fios broadband and 5G home wireless internet customers. After the free year of Disney+ ends, Verizon customers will have to pay the regular $6.99/month price for the service, or cancel it.
Verizon customers will be able to activate the Disney+ deal on mobile or connected TV apps. You can sign up to be notified about the offer and when it goes live on Verizon's website.
This year-long offer for Disney+ is similar to Apple TV+, which will be free for an entire year for anyone who buys an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac. When it launches, Disney+ will host a wealth of content from Disney and its Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and National Geographic brands, including hundreds of hours of movies, TV shows, documentaries, specials, and more.
iTunes Movies
The iTunes Movies store has also been updated today with a fresh crop of new sales, including a massive new sale on horror movies, thrillers, and epics. These include new releases like Annabelle Comes Home, Crawl, and the 2019 reboots of Pet Sematary and Child's Play. Outside of these genres, Apple is also discounting Spider-Man: Far From Home for the first time, now priced at $12.99, down from $19.99.
$4.99 Horror
- The Cabin in the Woods
- It Follows
- Elvira: Mistress of the Dark
- Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- Scream
- Slither
- The Evil Dead
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Saw
- Mama
- The Town That Dreaded Sundown
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space
- Sinister
- Scream 4
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers
- The Blair Witch Project
- Hellraiser
- Videodrome
- The Belko Experiment
- The Amityville Horror (1979)
- Unfriended
$7.99 Horror
$9.99 Horror
- Annabelle Comes Home
- Child's Play (2019)
- Ma
- Us
- Crawl
- Halloween (2018)
- The Dead Don't Die
- Split
- Glass
- Haunt
- Pet Sematary (2019)
- Happy Death Day 2U
- The Curse of La Llorona
- Trick R Treat
- Get Out
- The Conjuring 2
- Poltergeist
- Greta
- Overlord
- A Quiet Place
- Escape Room
- Happy Death Day
- A Girl Walks Home Alone At Midnight
Under $10 Epic Tales
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
- The Goonies
- Wonder Woman
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- Troy
- 300
- Ben-Hur
- The Golden Compass
- Noah
- Lawrence of Arabia
- Stargate
- The Man Who Killed Hitler and then the Bigfoot
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
- Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
- Gods of Egypt
- Alexander
- Excalibur
- The Book of Eli