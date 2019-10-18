MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Cord-Cutting Bundle With Lifetime Plex Pass, Antenna and TV Tuner

If you're unfamiliar with Plex, it's an all-in-one media hub that organizes your entire library of content, from TV shows and movies to music and photos, plus it offers free access to news, support for Podcasts, access to live TV, and soon, some free ad-supported movies through partnerships with Warner Bros, Lionsgate, and Legendary.
To organize your media content, you can set up the Plex Media Server on a Mac, which makes everything you own accessible on all of your devices through the Plex iOS and Apple TV apps, along with Plex apps for consoles, Android devices, and other set-top boxes. You can watch and stream all of your content along with live TV content, news, and more from your Mac to any device, anywhere.
Plex's Live TV service doesn't require a cable subscription, and it's simple to set up with a digital tuner and a digital antenna. Using a tuner and an antenna with Plex lets you access HD content from channels that are available for free over-the-air, such as U.S. networks that include ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, the CW, plus local programming that includes news and sports.
You can even watch local NFL games, and with Plex's latest update, there's an option to watch live TV while simultaneously recording content through Plex's DVR feature.
Plex's website has the exact equipment you'll need to get up and running with the Plex Live TV feature. For our giveaway, Plex is providing a Mac-compatible HD HomeRun Connect Duo that lets you watch content on two devices at once, plus a ClearStream Flex HDTV Antenna.
Using Plex's Live TV functionality will require a Plex Pass subscription, which is priced at $5 per month, $40 per year, or $120 for a lifetime subscription, which is significantly cheaper than cable. Plex is including a lifetime Plex Pass in the giveaway, which gives lifetime access to Plex's premium service.
We have two Plex cord-cutting bundles to give away, complete with Mac-compatible tuner, antenna, and Plex Pass.
