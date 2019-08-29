Plex to Offer Free Ad-Supported Movies Through Warner Bros Partnership

Plex will be able to provide users with free ad-supported movies and TV shows through the Plex app on Apple TV, iPhone, and other devices.
For those unfamiliar with Plex, it's an all-in-one media hub that organizes your entire library of content, from TV shows and movies to music, photos, and more. Plex also offers free access to news, web shows, podcasts, and live television access when paired with an antenna.
Rumors earlier this year suggested Plex was pursuing partnerships with rights holders and networks to bring ad-supported content to the Plex platform, and the Warner Bros deal appears to be the first content partnership to come out of those talks.
Plex says that it plans to begin offering feature film titles from Warner Bros later this year, adding to the live TV, podcast, and news content that it already offers. There's no word yet on what titles will be included nor specifically when the service will be launching.