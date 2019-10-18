Apple Arcade Gains Four New Games, Including Ballistic Baseball and PAC-MAN Party Royale

The latest titles available include real-time player-versus-player baseball game "Ballistic Baseball," gravity-based puzzle game "Manifold Garden," the classic "PAC-MAN Party Royale," and horror-themed game "Things That Go Bump." Ballistic Baseball is not yet available on the Mac, but should be soon.
Watch the trailers and gameplay videos below:
Gameloft sent us details about Ballistic Baseball:
Ballistic Baseball is a real-time multiplayer experience allowing to play against friends in Player versus Player online duels. Players see and react to their opponent’s actions, all in real time. Further expanding the field of players is robust cross-platform play, allowing players on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and Apple TV to play against the other and to track progress as they switch devices. Unique achievements and balanced matchmaking have also been implemented to create a fun and competitive experience.Including five new games added last week, Apple Arcade now has 84 games available for iOS and tvOS, and 76 on macOS.
Apple Arcade is Apple's new subscription-based gaming service, providing iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac users with access to dozens of games with no in-app purchases or ads for $4.99 per month, with a one-month free trial available. The service first launched September 19.