Apple Pay Promo Offers $5 Off Instacart Grocery Delivery

The discount will be applied automatically during the checkout process and will be available until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on October 20, 2019. Apple says there may some restrictions on geographic availability and the offer can not be applied to alcohol products.
Apple's promotion also provides links to other grocery delivery apps including ACME, Cub, Publix, Safeway, Shaw's, and Star Market.
Instacart is a frequent partner on Apple Pay promos, having offered free delivery January 2018, February 2018, May 2018, and May 2019.