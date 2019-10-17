Apple Pay Promo Offers $5 Off Instacart Grocery Delivery

Thursday October 17, 2019 3:14 PM PDT by Eric Slivka
Apple today sent out emails for a new Apple Pay promotion, offering a $5 discount on groceries when you spend $35 or more through Instacart. To get the discount, you'll need to use ‌Apple Pay‌ and shop in the Instacart app.


The discount will be applied automatically during the checkout process and will be available until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on October 20, 2019. Apple says there may some restrictions on geographic availability and the offer can not be applied to alcohol products.

Apple's promotion also provides links to other grocery delivery apps including ACME, Cub, Publix, Safeway, Shaw's, and Star Market.

Instacart is a frequent partner on ‌Apple Pay‌ promos, having offered free delivery January 2018, February 2018, May 2018, and May 2019.

