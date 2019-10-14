Deals: Browse Anker's Newest Discounts, and Save on Apple's 11-Inch iPad Pro and 9.7-Inch iPad

For most, you'll have until later this week to shop each discount before they expire. Shoppers should also note that this particular batch of Anker products do not require discount codes, and all of their sale prices have been automatically applied.
Anker Sale 10/14
- 5-IN-1 USB-C Hub - $19.99, down from $23.99 (exp. 10/20)
- PowerLine+ II Lightning 6ft (all colors) - $13.99, down from $19.99 (exp. 10/20)
- PowerLine Lightning 3ft (3 pack) - $19.99, down from $23.99 (exp. 10/20)
- PowerPort Wireless 5 Stand - $14.44, down from $21.99 (exp. 10/20)
- PowerCore Lite 20,000 mAh (Black) - $32.12, down from $49.99 (exp. 10/20)
- PowerCore Lite 20,000 mAh (White) - $37.79, down from $49.99 (exp. 10/21)
11-Inch iPad Pro Sale
Amazon also has the 11-inch iPad Pro from 2018 (Wi-Fi, 256GB) for $799.99, down from $949.00 ($150 off). This price is only reflected once you add the iPad Pro into your cart.
This model includes a front-facing TrueDepth Camera system that supports Face ID, an edge-to-edge display, and the A12X processor.
9.7-Inch iPad
There is also an ongoing discount on the 9.7-inch iPad from early 2018 on Amazon. You can get the 32GB cellular model for $349.00, down from $459.00 ($110 off) in both Black and Gold. The 128GB cellular model is also on sale for $429.00, down from $559.00 ($130 off) in Silver and Black.
This version of the iPad came out in March 2018, introducing support for the Apple Pencil and Touch ID. Both of the sales listed above represent the lowest-ever prices for each of these models, so be sure to head to Amazon to browse the discounts before they expire.
You can also check out our full Deals Roundup to browse even more discounts and bargains related to Apple products and accessories.