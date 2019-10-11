iOS 13.2 Beta 2 Bricking Some iPad Pro Models, Update Now Unavailable

Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
We've seen several complaints from iPad Pro owners who were affected by the issue, and in some cases, even a restore from DFU mode failed to work. From the MacRumors forums:
My iPad Pro 11" is in the same position, it failed during the update of iOS 13.2 beta 2. What you can try is putting it into DFU mode (press volume up, volume down, then hold power for 5 or so seconds) and plug it into iTunes via cable to restore it that way.Amid these reports, Apple appears to have pulled the iOS 13.2 beta 2 update for the iPad Pro as attempting to install the software at this time now produces an error message that the update was unable to be verified because of a lack of an internet connection, despite a connection being available.
However, unfortunately mine gets an error when i try this so i have an Apple appointment tomorrow to get them to fix it.
Apple appears to have been blocking the iOS 13.2 beta update from the iPad Pro as of last night, and the company likely has a new version in the works that is safer to install. For now, iPad Pro owners should avoid attempting to install iOS 13.2.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Bricking means... the device is now equal to a brick. A heavy useless thing. If it can be made to work again ... it is not a brick.
Did you read the article? Some users are stating they are even unable to restore in DFU mode. I think the term is used correctly here.
Can we not use the term "Bricking" when the device can be made to work again via a restore.
If DFU restore fails that's a brick.
I think people are confusing recovery mode with DFU mode, which are different. The user they even quoted in the article was not doing the proper steps to even put the iPad in recovery mode. If the devise can be restored without replacing the hardware, it’s not “bricked.”
