Apple's Mac App Notarization Service Experiencing Slowness Following Release of macOS Catalina

It took Apple’s servers 10 hours to notarize my app for macOS Catalina . 🧐



Hoping this delay is temporary—a few months ago it only took a hour. — John Balestrieri (@johnbalestrieri) October 10, 2019 mood: angry. @Apple requires apps notarization for macOS Catalina but their servers can't keep up with all submitted files and you have to wait for hours for successful notarization. What a shame. — Vladislav Rassokhin (@Vlad_P53) October 10, 2019 I think Apple's notarization server may have died under the Catalina induced load. I submitted a dmg 4+ hours ago. Still "in progress". — ross tulloch (@RossTulloch) October 10, 2019 Ok, so now that everybody is notarizing their apps at the same time.. it's painfully slow. Who would have thought that Apple would build a required feature that does not scale? — Frank Reiff (@frankreiff) October 10, 2019

In June, Apple announced that all Developer ID-signed software distributed outside the Mac App Store must be submitted for notarization by Apple in order to run by default on macOS Catalina Following the release of macOS Catalina this week, however, some developers have found the notarization process to be very slow. Apple's system status page reflects this, noting that some users may be experiencing performance issues with its Developer ID notary service since Wednesday afternoon.Apple says it is working to resolve the problem, but in the meantime, some developers have turned to Twitter to voice their frustration:Developers can submit their apps for notarization by Apple's automated system using Xcode 10 or later