Apple's Mac App Notarization Service Experiencing Slowness Following Release of macOS Catalina

Thursday October 10, 2019 8:34 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
In June, Apple announced that all Developer ID-signed software distributed outside the Mac App Store must be submitted for notarization by Apple in order to run by default on macOS Catalina.


Following the release of  macOS Catalina  this week, however, some developers have found the notarization process to be very slow. Apple's system status page reflects this, noting that some users may be experiencing performance issues with its Developer ID notary service since Wednesday afternoon.

Apple says it is working to resolve the problem, but in the meantime, some developers have turned to Twitter to voice their frustration:
Developers can submit their apps for notarization by Apple's automated system using Xcode 10 or later.

Avatar
coolfactor
9 minutes ago at 08:51 am
Man, those tweets are a perfect example of the entitled world we live in now.

This is why they invented multitasking. Go do something else while you wait.
Rating: 1 Votes
