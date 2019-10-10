Apple's Mac App Notarization Service Experiencing Slowness Following Release of macOS Catalina

It took Apple’s servers 10 hours to notarize my app for macOS Catalina . 🧐



Hoping this delay is temporary—a few months ago it only took a hour. — John Balestrieri (@johnbalestrieri) October 10, 2019

mood: angry. @Apple requires apps notarization for macOS Catalina but their servers can't keep up with all submitted files and you have to wait for hours for successful notarization. What a shame. — Vladislav Rassokhin (@Vlad_P53) October 10, 2019

I think Apple's notarization server may have died under the Catalina induced load. I submitted a dmg 4+ hours ago. Still "in progress". — ross tulloch (@RossTulloch) October 10, 2019