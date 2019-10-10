Apple's Mac App Notarization Service Experiencing Slowness Following Release of macOS Catalina

Following the release of macOS Catalina this week, however, some developers have found the notarization process to be very slow. Apple's system status page reflects this, noting that some users may be experiencing performance issues with its Developer ID notary service since Wednesday afternoon.
Apple says it is working to resolve the problem, but in the meantime, some developers have turned to Twitter to voice their frustration:
It took Apple’s servers 10 hours to notarize my app for macOS Catalina . 🧐— John Balestrieri (@johnbalestrieri) October 10, 2019
Hoping this delay is temporary—a few months ago it only took a hour.
mood: angry. @Apple requires apps notarization for macOS Catalina but their servers can't keep up with all submitted files and you have to wait for hours for successful notarization. What a shame.— Vladislav Rassokhin (@Vlad_P53) October 10, 2019
I think Apple's notarization server may have died under the Catalina induced load. I submitted a dmg 4+ hours ago. Still "in progress".— ross tulloch (@RossTulloch) October 10, 2019
Ok, so now that everybody is notarizing their apps at the same time.. it's painfully slow. Who would have thought that Apple would build a required feature that does not scale?— Frank Reiff (@frankreiff) October 10, 2019