Hulu for iOS Gains Support for Offline Viewing

Hulu rival Netflix has long offered offline viewing as an option, but until today, Hulu didn't offer the feature.
According to Hulu, downloading of offline content is available to subscribers of the more expensive ad-free Hulu plan. Those with the ad-supported Hulu plan will not be able to download shows for offline viewing as it would presumably be easier to skirt commercials.
Downloaded content can be accessed through a new Downloads tab in the Hulu app, and there's an option to "See What's Downloadable" to browse through available downloadable content.
Up to 25 titles can be downloaded across five different devices, and users will have 30 days to watch downloaded content. Content that's been watched will expire two days after playback has begun, and downloaded content can be renewed by accessing Hulu over an internet connection.
Downloadable shows are available on Hulu for iOS starting today, with an App Store update required.