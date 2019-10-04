Amazon Prime Video Currently Unavailable in App Store Across iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV [Updated]

Amazon Prime Video is currently unavailable in the App Store across iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Amazon had updated the iOS version of the app shortly before it was removed from the App Store, but it is unclear why the app was pulled or whether this is a temporary move.Apple deferred comment to Amazon, which has yet to respond to our email. We'll update as we learn more.MacRumors has been informed this was a technical issue and the app should be back up shortly.