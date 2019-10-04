Amazon Prime Video Currently Unavailable in App Store Across iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV [Updated]

New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Friday October 4, 2019 11:17 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Amazon Prime Video is currently unavailable in the App Store across iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Amazon had updated the iOS version of the app shortly before it was removed from the App Store, but it is unclear why the app was pulled or whether this is a temporary move.

Apple deferred comment to Amazon, which has yet to respond to our email. We'll update as we learn more.

Update: MacRumors has been informed this was a technical issue and the app should be back up shortly.

alphaswift
48 minutes ago at 11:30 am
Anyone watch "The Boys" on Prime? Great TV show.
Itada
1 hour ago at 11:18 am
Probably found a show-stopping bug and pulled the release.
bozzykid
39 minutes ago at 11:39 am


Amazon wasn't paying Apple 30% of sales like Spotify has to

You can't signup directly through Amazon in the app so that has nothing to do with this.
Northern Man
45 minutes ago at 11:33 am
Don't care. Would not use Amazon for anything. Its business practices are obscene, immoral and repugnant. Just my opinion of course...
macfacts
50 minutes ago at 11:28 am
Probably has to do with apple tv + coming out soon
bozzykid
38 minutes ago at 11:40 am


Probably has to do with apple tv + coming out soon

So Apple is trying to have an antitrust investigation from the US and EU? Sure, that's probably it.
BMcCoy
52 minutes ago at 11:26 am
The installed app still works normally.
cmaier
58 minutes ago at 11:19 am
Interesting. Wonder who pulled it.
Khedron
53 minutes ago at 11:25 am
Amazon wasn't paying Apple 30% of sales like Spotify has to
Mitthrawnuruodo
52 minutes ago at 11:26 am
Well, as long as the (all ready installed) app is still playing on my Apple TV, I'm all good. I just had to check to see if my next episode of American Gods were still available...and it was. :)

Still wondering what happened, though...
