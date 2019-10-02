Deals: 2019 27-Inch iMac Hits New Low Price, While Official iPhone 11 Pro Leather Cases Get $9 Discount

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
27-Inch iMac
You can get the 27-inch Retina iMac with a 3.7 GHz 6-core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 2TB Fusion Drive for $2,099.00, down from $2,299.00. At $200 off, this price is the lowest that we've tracked for this high-end model of the new 27-inch Retina iMac.
Apple updated the iMac with 8th- and 9th-generation Intel processors in March 2019, also including faster memory and new Radeon Pro Vega graphics options. Be sure to head to Amazon soon to check out the new discount before it expires.
iPhone 11 Pro Leather Cases
There are a few sales on the new official Apple Leather Case for the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, which can be found at Amazon and Target.
On Amazon, you can get the Leather Case in Saddle Brown for the iPhone 11 Pro priced at $39.99, down from $49.00 ($9 off). Amazon isn't discounting the Leather Cases for the iPhone 11 Pro Max at the time of writing.
Target has the Leather Case for the iPhone 11 Pro priced at $39.99, down from $49.00, in both Saddle Brown and Black. The retailer also has the Leather Case for the iPhone 11 Pro Max at the same price of $39.99 ($9 off) in Saddle Brown and Black.
Target customers can choose some items to be picked up at their local store, but if that is not an option you can opt for free two day shipping. If you have a Target Red Card, you can also save an additional 5 percent on the Leather Cases.
