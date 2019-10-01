Deals: Apple Updates iTunes With New Horror Movie Sale, Offering $1 Rentals and Under $20 Bundles

Tuesday October 1, 2019 8:25 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Apple today refreshed iTunes with a slew of new deals and offers, mainly focusing on horror and thriller movies now that we're in October. Below we've also collected all of the latest discounts on Anker products, with new sales that have kicked off in October.

iTunes Horror Movie Sale


The sale is headlined by a large collection of $1 horror rentals, including a wide range of movies from different sub-genres and decades. These include You're Next, Christine, V/H/S, Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II, and many more.


You'll also find horror bundles priced at or under $20, with franchises like Saw, Paranormal Activity, Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and The Conjuring receiving notable discounts. There are also some more recent horror movies on sale, including a bundle of Ari Aster's films Hereditary and Midsommar priced at $19.99, down from $29.99.

We've highlighted many of the movies in the lists below, but be sure to head to iTunes this week to browse the full sale.

$1 Rentals

Under $20 Bundles


Anker Sale


Anker's discounts include an ongoing sale on its new Midnight Green portable charger and USB-C to Lightning cable, both of which have a shipping estimate of November. Otherwise, below you'll find markdowns on Bluetooth speakers, Lightning and USB-C cables, hubs, and more portable battery packs.


October Codes
No Codes Needed
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
0 comments