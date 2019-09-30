Spotify Now Lets You Create Podcast Playlists, Including Mixing Podcasts and Music

To do this, find the podcast you want to add to a playlist, tap the ellipsis icon to the right of the episode, and tap "Add to playlist." You can choose to add it to an existing playlist, or start a new one. Spotify Premium subscribers can then organize the playlist and intersperse it with songs so that the podcasts and music play in a certain order.
Spotify has been aggressively focusing on its push into podcasts as it attempts to challenge Apple's place in the podcast market. This includes purchasing pre-existing podcast libraries and revamping its app's UI to make podcasts easier to discover, to the frustration of some longtime Spotify users.
The new feature is available for Spotify on mobile, but the company noted that you can't make a playlist with a podcast in it from the desktop app yet.