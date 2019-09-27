New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Shares Trailers for Upcoming Apple TV+ Shows 'Helpsters,' 'Ghostwriter' and 'Snoopy in Space'

Friday September 27, 2019 10:35 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today shared trailers and teasers for several of its upcoming Apple TV+ shows on its Apple TV+ YouTube channel, highlighting "Helpsters," "Ghostwriter," and "Snoopy in Space."

"Helpsters" is a new TV show created in partnership with Sesame Workshop, and it is aimed at children. The show is designed to teach preschoolers the fundamentals of coding with main character Cody and a team of monsters who love to solve problems.


As with other Sesame Workshop shows, like "Sesame Street," the stars in "Helpsters" are all puppets.
Whether it's planning a party, climbing a mountain, or mastering a magic trick, the Helpsters can figure anything out--because everything starts with a plan.
Ghostwriter, also aimed at children, is a remake of an older TV show, following four children brought together by a mysterious ghost in a bookstore. The children team up to release fictional characters from works of literature.

When a ghost haunts a neighborhood bookstore and starts releasing fictional characters into the real world, four kids must team up to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost's unfinished business.
"Snoopy in Space" has been previewed in the past, but Apple today released the official trailer. "Snoopy in Space" follows Snoopy as he pursues his dream to become an astronaut.

Blast off with Snoopy as he fulfills his dream to become a NASA astronaut. Joined by Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang, Snoopy takes command of the International Space Station and explores the moon and beyond.
"Helpsters," "Ghostwriter," and "Snoopy in Space" are some of the TV shows that will be available when Apple TV+ launches on Friday, November 1.

Apple TV+ will cost $4.99 per month for up to six users, but there is a free trial and customers who purchase an Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, or Mac can get a free one-year subscription.

guzhogi
guzhogi
18 minutes ago at 11:25 am

Samuel L. Jackson… was in Ghostwriter?! ?


Damn! Totally missed that! Thanks! Would be cool if he made a cameo in the new one.
fmcshan
fmcshan
10 minutes ago at 11:33 am
I’m excited to see how Apple TV+ does. Shows like The Morning Show and For All Mankind look pretty enticing, and I like how these children‘s shows are being produced to appeal to a wider audience.
guzhogi
guzhogi
1 hour ago at 10:40 am
I remember the original Ghostwriter. Had a crush on Lenni

[MEDIA=youtube]HZJSccRDKZc[/MEDIA]
Avatar
digthewell
1 hour ago at 10:36 am
Not the kind of content I'd be interested in, but I'm glad they're making content for all audiences. Might just watch Ghostwriter some day!
Avatar
magicschoolbus
24 minutes ago at 11:19 am
Ghostwriter? Hell yes.
ipedro
ipedro
34 minutes ago at 11:09 am
So good! AppleTV+ is really rounding out with variety — there's something for everyone.

Not every show will be a show that I'll personally watch, but having that variety creates a well rounded station that appeals to the widest possible audience. So far, every show appears to be of very high production quality.

Apple isn't just phoning this in. TV is a major priority for the company and they have all the right talent working on it. It's really starting to show that Apple is going to nail this.
