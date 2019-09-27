Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
Apple Shares Trailers for Upcoming Apple TV+ Shows 'Helpsters,' 'Ghostwriter' and 'Snoopy in Space'
"Helpsters" is a new TV show created in partnership with Sesame Workshop, and it is aimed at children. The show is designed to teach preschoolers the fundamentals of coding with main character Cody and a team of monsters who love to solve problems.
As with other Sesame Workshop shows, like "Sesame Street," the stars in "Helpsters" are all puppets.
Whether it's planning a party, climbing a mountain, or mastering a magic trick, the Helpsters can figure anything out--because everything starts with a plan.Ghostwriter, also aimed at children, is a remake of an older TV show, following four children brought together by a mysterious ghost in a bookstore. The children team up to release fictional characters from works of literature.
When a ghost haunts a neighborhood bookstore and starts releasing fictional characters into the real world, four kids must team up to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost's unfinished business."Snoopy in Space" has been previewed in the past, but Apple today released the official trailer. "Snoopy in Space" follows Snoopy as he pursues his dream to become an astronaut.
Blast off with Snoopy as he fulfills his dream to become a NASA astronaut. Joined by Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang, Snoopy takes command of the International Space Station and explores the moon and beyond."Helpsters," "Ghostwriter," and "Snoopy in Space" are some of the TV shows that will be available when Apple TV+ launches on Friday, November 1.
Apple TV+ will cost $4.99 per month for up to six users, but there is a free trial and customers who purchase an Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, or Mac can get a free one-year subscription.
Samuel L. Jackson… was in Ghostwriter?! ?
Damn! Totally missed that! Thanks! Would be cool if he made a cameo in the new one.
Not every show will be a show that I'll personally watch, but having that variety creates a well rounded station that appeals to the widest possible audience. So far, every show appears to be of very high production quality.
Apple isn't just phoning this in. TV is a major priority for the company and they have all the right talent working on it. It's really starting to show that Apple is going to nail this.
