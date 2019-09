Apple Shares Trailers for Upcoming Apple TV+ Shows 'Helpsters,' 'Ghostwriter' and 'Snoopy in Space'

Whether it's planning a party, climbing a mountain, or mastering a magic trick, the Helpsters can figure anything out--because everything starts with a plan.

Apple today shared trailers and teasers for several of its upcoming Apple TV + shows on its Apple TV + YouTube channel, highlighting "Helpsters," "Ghostwriter," and "Snoopy in Space.""Helpsters" is a new TV show created in partnership with Sesame Workshop, and it is aimed at children. The show is designed to teach preschoolers the fundamentals of coding with main character Cody and a team of monsters who love to solve problems.As with other Sesame Workshop shows, like "Sesame Street," the stars in "Helpsters" are all puppets.Ghostwriter, also aimed at children, is a remake of an older TV show, following four children brought together by a mysterious ghost in a bookstore. The children team up to release fictional characters from works of literature."Snoopy in Space" has been previewed in the past, but Apple today released the official trailer. "Snoopy in Space" follows Snoopy as he pursues his dream to become an astronaut."Helpsters," "Ghostwriter," and "Snoopy in Space" are some of the TV shows that will be available when Apple TV + launches on Friday, November 1.Apple TV + will cost $4.99 per month for up to six users, but there is a free trial and customers who purchase an Apple TV , iPhone, iPad , or Mac can get a free one-year subscription.