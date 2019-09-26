New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Releases macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update 2

Thursday September 26, 2019 10:20 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released a second supplemental update for macOS Mojave 10.14.6, the current release version of macOS that's available to the public.

The macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update can be downloaded by going to the "Software Update" section of System Preferences and selecting the Update Now option. There are also updates available for macOS Sierra and macOS High Sierra.


There's little detail on what's included in today's update, but Apple's release notes say that it "improves the security of macOS" and is recommended for all users. According to a support document, it addresses a vulnerability that could allow remote attacker to "cause unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution."

The next-generation version of macOS, macOS Catalina, is still in beta testing and is set to see a public release sometime in October, though Apple has not specified when.

Related Roundup: macOS Mojave
[ 46 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
DeltaMac
21 hours ago at 10:52 am
For those who keep track of such details - Mojave 10.14.6 full installer is also updated. This latest update takes the system build to 18G103.
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
redheeler
21 hours ago at 10:57 am
Why not just increment the version number to 10.14.7, 10.14.8? It does get confusing when there are multiple release builds out there with the same version number before the next version of MacOS is officially released.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
maxxodd
21 hours ago at 10:30 am
I miss the days when not every update required a restart.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Bustycat
21 hours ago at 11:10 am


Isn’t this the third supplemental update?

The previous supplemental update (18G95) is the version 2 of Supplemental Update, and this 18G103 is Supplemental Update 2. Very different.o_O
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
thejadedmonkey
20 hours ago at 12:01 pm


If so, why make it so close to the release date of Catalina? Most macOS users will not make it to the this Supplemental Update. They don't read Apple-geek blogs.

Some people can't update right away, due to company policy. I know I can't update until I get an "all-clear" email from my IT department.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
markaceto
19 hours ago at 12:28 pm


If so, why make it so close to the release date of Catalina? Most macOS users will not make it to the this Supplemental Update. They don't read Apple-geek blogs.


I imagine most users (that don't read geek blogs) have their settings to autoupdate, and the rest will get annoyed with the red bubble notification between now and mid-October.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
markaceto
18 hours ago at 01:22 pm


I've done this for the last 4 major releases - move up to the final release of the previous version (in this case Mojave) when the new version (Catalina) is first released. Do I miss out on spanking new features? Yes, but it's much less stress inducing to update to a (for me) new major release and have all your software and hardware (that have had a year to be updated) work with no issues. So as of this message, I am still on High Sierra but getting ready to make the jump.


Best part is that you still get to update annually because it's all relative!

This also factors into when I buy a new Mac now. There may be a 16" MacBook Pro released next month but do I want to break all my 32-bit apps, and deal with all the frustration... I'll wait to make that purchase until the OS it ships with is stable (whether that's March, July or September of next year).
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
zorinlynx
21 hours ago at 10:31 am
This must be a serious low level issue as iOS 12 and older watches got an update too.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
ruslan120
21 hours ago at 11:04 am


Why not just increment the version number to 10.14.7, 10.14.8? It does get confusing when there are multiple release builds out there with the same version number before the next version of MacOS is officially released.


I think user-level features or emojis substantiate 0.1 increases. System security is supplemental.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Howard2k
21 hours ago at 10:34 am
Isn’t this the third supplemental update?
Rating: 3 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]