Apple Releases macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update 2
The macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update can be downloaded by going to the "Software Update" section of System Preferences and selecting the Update Now option. There are also updates available for macOS Sierra and macOS High Sierra.
There's little detail on what's included in today's update, but Apple's release notes say that it "improves the security of macOS" and is recommended for all users. According to a support document, it addresses a vulnerability that could allow remote attacker to "cause unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution."
The next-generation version of macOS, macOS Catalina, is still in beta testing and is set to see a public release sometime in October, though Apple has not specified when.
The previous supplemental update (18G95) is the version 2 of Supplemental Update, and this 18G103 is Supplemental Update 2. Very different.o_O
Isn’t this the third supplemental update?
Some people can't update right away, due to company policy. I know I can't update until I get an "all-clear" email from my IT department.
If so, why make it so close to the release date of Catalina? Most macOS users will not make it to the this Supplemental Update. They don't read Apple-geek blogs.
I imagine most users (that don't read geek blogs) have their settings to autoupdate, and the rest will get annoyed with the red bubble notification between now and mid-October.
I've done this for the last 4 major releases - move up to the final release of the previous version (in this case Mojave) when the new version (Catalina) is first released. Do I miss out on spanking new features? Yes, but it's much less stress inducing to update to a (for me) new major release and have all your software and hardware (that have had a year to be updated) work with no issues. So as of this message, I am still on High Sierra but getting ready to make the jump.
Best part is that you still get to update annually because it's all relative!
This also factors into when I buy a new Mac now. There may be a 16" MacBook Pro released next month but do I want to break all my 32-bit apps, and deal with all the frustration... I'll wait to make that purchase until the OS it ships with is stable (whether that's March, July or September of next year).
Why not just increment the version number to 10.14.7, 10.14.8? It does get confusing when there are multiple release builds out there with the same version number before the next version of MacOS is officially released.
I think user-level features or emojis substantiate 0.1 increases. System security is supplemental.
