Best Buy's New Flash Sale: Save on Apple Watch Series 4, MacBook Pro, iPad Air Smart Keyboard, and More

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Best Buy Flash Sale 9/24

Apple Watch

Best Buy has kicked off a new flash sale today, lasting for one day only and available exclusively to My Best Buy members. To see the sale, head to Best Buy, sign into your account, and browse the discounts before they expire tonight at 11:59 p.m. CT.Best Buy has a few ongoing discounts on the Apple Watch Series 4 , including both GPS and cellular models. Starting with GPS models , you can purchase the 40mm devices for $349.00 and the 44mm devices for $379.00. For cellular models , you'll see 40mm sizes priced at $399.00 and 44mm sizes for $429.00In both cases, stock for the Apple Watch Series 4 at Best Buy is limited. The retailer does have discounts on Nike+ models as well, where you'll find the same prices listed above for the regular Series 4 models in both Nike+ GPS and Nike+ cellular editions. There aren't any sales on the Apple Watch Series 5 at Best Buy this week.