Best Buy's New Flash Sale: Save on Apple Watch Series 4, MacBook Pro, iPad Air Smart Keyboard, and More

Best Buy has kicked off a new flash sale
today, lasting for one day only and available exclusively to My Best Buy members. To see the sale, head to Best Buy, sign into your account, and browse the discounts before they expire tonight at 11:59 p.m. CT.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Best Buy Flash Sale 9/24
Apple Watch
Best Buy has a few ongoing discounts on the Apple Watch Series 4
, including both GPS and cellular models. Starting with GPS models
, you can purchase the 40mm devices for $349.00 and the 44mm devices for $379.00 ($50 off)
. For cellular models
, you'll see 40mm sizes priced at $399.00 and 44mm sizes for $429.00 ($50 off)
.
In both cases, stock for the Apple Watch Series 4 at Best Buy is limited. The retailer does have discounts on Nike+ models as well, where you'll find the same prices listed above for the regular Series 4 models in both Nike+ GPS
and Nike+ cellular
editions. There aren't any sales on the Apple Watch Series 5 at Best Buy this week.
MacBook Pro and MacBook AirBest Buy also has the latest MacBook Pro models from mid 2019 on sale, along with an older MacBook Air.
- 13-inch MacBook Pro, 1.4 GHz, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD - $1,199.99, down from $1,299.00 ($100 off, lowest ever)
- 13-inch MacBook Pro, 1.4 GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,399.99, down from $1,499.00 ($100 off)
- 2017 MacBook Air, 1.8 GHz, 128GB - $749.99, down from $999.00 ($250 off)
iPad Air + Smart Keyboard OfferMy Best Buy members can save $160 on the new iPad Air with a Smart Keyboard during the new event. If you log into your account, add one of the iPad Air models on this page to your cart, and then add Apple's 10.5-inch Smart Keyboard to your cart, you'll see $160 off the order. That's essentially getting the $159.99 Smart Keyboard for free.
There are even more discounts during Best Buy's Flash Sale today, including discounts on PC laptops, 4K TVs, and wireless headphones. Visit Best Buy to browse the full sale, and head to our own Deals Roundup to check out even more Apple-related sales.