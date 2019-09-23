YouTube Music Gains New Personalized 'Discover Mix' Playlist Updated Weekly

Similar to Spotify's popular "Discover Weekly," Google's new playlist features 49 songs consisting of music that's "picked for you," according to your listening history, and updated every Wednesday.
The playlist can be found in the YouTube Music app, under a recently added "Mixed for you" shelf that also includes the "New Release Mix" and "Liked Songs" playlists. Like those lists, it can be saved to your library for quick access and supports offline playback.
Initial comments on Reddit suggest the Discover Mix includes undiscovered tracks from artists that users are already familiar with, along with a few new artists, some from genres that haven't been explored before by the listener.
The new playlist follows last month's launch of Google's "New Release Mix" to YouTube Music, which features the "hottest 50 songs" and looks designed to compete with Spotify's "New Music Friday," and Apple Music's "New Music Daily" playlist, which also launched in August.
Discover Mix is currently rolling out, although like many of Google's new features, it may take some time to become widely available.
Customers who subscribe to Google Play Music are also automatically signed up to YouTube Music, which is expected to replace the former service soon. For a direct comparison between Apple Music and Google Play/YouTube Music, click here.