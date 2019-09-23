New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

iPhone 11 Pro Max Outperforms Competing Smartphones to Earn DisplayMate's Highest Ever A+ Grade

Monday September 23, 2019 8:07 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple's new iPhone 11 Pro Max has earned display testing and calibration firm DisplayMate's "highest ever A+ grade" for providing "considerably better display performance than other competing smartphones."


DisplayMate tested the iPhone 11 Pro Max's display and found "major" performance improvements compared to the iPhone XS Max's display, including increased peak brightness, improved absolute color accuracy, and slightly lower screen reflectance, all while being up to 15 percent more power efficient.

DisplayMate:
The iPhone 11 Pro Max is a Very Impressive Top Tier Smartphone Display

Apple has continued to raise the on-screen Absolute Picture Quality and Absolute Color Accuracy of their displays by implementing Precision Factory Display Calibration, moving the overall iPhone 11 Pro Max display performance up to Record Setting Outstanding levels, and setting or matching many Display Performance Records, including Absolute Color Accuracy at a very impressive 0.9 JNCD that is Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect, and almost certainly considerably better than your existing Smartphone, 4K UHD TV, Tablet, Laptop and computer monitor.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max also has a Record Full Screen Peak Brightness of 770 nits, and 820 nits for the typical Average Picture Level of 50%, which is roughly double of most high-end Smartphones. Compared to the iPhone XS Max, the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a number of notable improvements including 17% higher Full Screen Peak Brightness and up to 15% higher Display Power Efficiency.
Read the full DisplayMate article for in-depth analysis of the iPhone 11 Pro Max's display and the methodology behind its testing.

Pepe4life
Pepe4life
47 minutes ago at 08:08 am
But macrumors forum users tell me the screen is piss yellow and I need to return the phone 20x to get a perfect one???
Rating: 23 Votes
benshive
benshive
44 minutes ago at 08:11 am
Wow Apple really has gone downhill under Cook. If Jobs was still CEO it would have scored a A++++ :(
/s
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
rosegoldoli
45 minutes ago at 08:10 am
cant wait to see how the negative nancys spin this to their favor on how iphones are doomed
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
Baymowe335
46 minutes ago at 08:09 am
I thought iPhones were behind in hardware?
Rating: 8 Votes
Maclver
Maclver
29 minutes ago at 08:26 am


Imagine the score if a chunk of the screen wasn’t missing.


Ohhh. FFS give up on the notch... you act like it's half the display......
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
Baymowe335
34 minutes ago at 08:21 am


So predictable.

“The new iPhone has the best camera, cpu, gpu, display, <insert component name> that we have ever measured”.

Rinse repeat.

It needs to be repeated because many people around here claim the iPhone is "behind the times" and particularly behind in hardware.

Reality is the iPhone (particularly the Pro) has a world class screen, among the best cameras, best video, best silicon, and best GPU.

The software is also miles ahead in security, support, and privacy with an ecosystem unmatched by any competitor.

The iPhone is the clear leader for these reasons.
Rating: 4 Votes
HardRain
HardRain
31 minutes ago at 08:24 am


cant wait to see how the negative nancys spin this to their favor on how iphones are doomed

You’ve come to the right place then.
Rating: 3 Votes
warpdrive
warpdrive
41 minutes ago at 08:14 am
So predictable.

“The new iPhone has the best camera, cpu, gpu, display, <insert component name> that we have ever measured”.

Rinse repeat.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
dumastudetto
45 minutes ago at 08:10 am
iPhone 11 Pro is a substantial upgrade for all existing iPhone users, and an even bigger upgrade for those joining the Apple family from other platforms.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
PickUrPoison
22 minutes ago at 08:33 am


So predictable.

“The new iPhone has the best camera, cpu, gpu, display, <insert component name> that we have ever measured”.

Rinse repeat.

Amazing, isn’t it? Just when you think it couldn’t possibly get any better, somehow Apple pulls it off.
Rating: 2 Votes

