Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
iOS 13 & watchOS 6 Now Available
iPhone 11 Pro Max Outperforms Competing Smartphones to Earn DisplayMate's Highest Ever A+ Grade
DisplayMate tested the iPhone 11 Pro Max's display and found "major" performance improvements compared to the iPhone XS Max's display, including increased peak brightness, improved absolute color accuracy, and slightly lower screen reflectance, all while being up to 15 percent more power efficient.
DisplayMate:
The iPhone 11 Pro Max is a Very Impressive Top Tier Smartphone DisplayRead the full DisplayMate article for in-depth analysis of the iPhone 11 Pro Max's display and the methodology behind its testing.
Apple has continued to raise the on-screen Absolute Picture Quality and Absolute Color Accuracy of their displays by implementing Precision Factory Display Calibration, moving the overall iPhone 11 Pro Max display performance up to Record Setting Outstanding levels, and setting or matching many Display Performance Records, including Absolute Color Accuracy at a very impressive 0.9 JNCD that is Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect, and almost certainly considerably better than your existing Smartphone, 4K UHD TV, Tablet, Laptop and computer monitor.
The iPhone 11 Pro Max also has a Record Full Screen Peak Brightness of 770 nits, and 820 nits for the typical Average Picture Level of 50%, which is roughly double of most high-end Smartphones. Compared to the iPhone XS Max, the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a number of notable improvements including 17% higher Full Screen Peak Brightness and up to 15% higher Display Power Efficiency.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
/s
Imagine the score if a chunk of the screen wasn’t missing.
Ohhh. FFS give up on the notch... you act like it's half the display......
It needs to be repeated because many people around here claim the iPhone is "behind the times" and particularly behind in hardware.
So predictable.
“The new iPhone has the best camera, cpu, gpu, display, <insert component name> that we have ever measured”.
Rinse repeat.
Reality is the iPhone (particularly the Pro) has a world class screen, among the best cameras, best video, best silicon, and best GPU.
The software is also miles ahead in security, support, and privacy with an ecosystem unmatched by any competitor.
The iPhone is the clear leader for these reasons.
You’ve come to the right place then.
cant wait to see how the negative nancys spin this to their favor on how iphones are doomed
“The new iPhone has the best camera, cpu, gpu, display, <insert component name> that we have ever measured”.
Rinse repeat.
Amazing, isn’t it? Just when you think it couldn’t possibly get any better, somehow Apple pulls it off.
So predictable.
“The new iPhone has the best camera, cpu, gpu, display, <insert component name> that we have ever measured”.
Rinse repeat.
[ Read All Comments ]