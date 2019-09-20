Apple Seeds tvOS 13 Golden Master to Developers

Friday September 20, 2019 10:06 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today the golden master version of an upcoming tvOS 13 update to developers, one week after seeding the eleventh beta and more than three months after unveiling the tvOS 13 software at the Worldwide Developers Conference. The golden master represents the final version of tvOS 13 that's going to be released to the public.

Designed for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models, the new tvOS 13 developer beta can be downloaded onto the Apple TV via a profile that's installed using Xcode.


tvOS 13 introduces an updated Home screen aimed at making it easier to discover new content. Apps are now able to play full-screen video previews on the Home screen, similar to Netflix.

Multi-user support is available for the first time, letting more than one profile exist on the Apple TV so each family member can have their own customized Apple TV interface with separate recommendations, music playlists, and Watch Now lists.

Switching between profiles can be done with the new Control Center, which offers up profiles, the time and date, search, a Now Playing widget, AirPlay controls, and a sleep option.

tvOS 13 gets the Apple TV ready for Apple Arcade, Apple's new gaming service that's coming to the Apple TV, iOS, iPadOS, and macOS later this year. Apple Arcade will offer unlimited access to more than 100 new and exclusive games, for one subscription fee.

As part of the Apple Arcade preparations, Apple has implemented support for the Xbox Wireless Bluetooth Controller and the PlayStation DualShock 4 Controller, both of which can be connected to an Apple TV over Bluetooth.

There are new under the sea themed screensavers created in partnership with the BBC Natural History Unit, which also created "Blue Planet." There's also a new Picture-in-Picture feature. Picture-in-Picture lets you continue to watch TV shows or movies while using a different app, adjusting settings, or otherwise navigating through the tvOS 13 operating system.


Apple hasn't shared details on when tvOS 13 will be coming out, but with a GM available, it's likely going to be released on Tuesday, September 24 alongside iOS 13.1 and iPadOS.

Related Roundups: Apple TV, tvOS 12, tvOS 13
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy)
10 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
kirky29
20 minutes ago at 10:43 am
Will this show up if I clicked 'enabled betas' on the Apple TV?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
CKohkah
32 minutes ago at 10:30 am
Not seeing this OTA yet.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Chris The Bipolarbear
17 minutes ago at 10:45 am
you won't see this as it is the same build as the previous beta 17j5584a for the correct information on releases go to
[URL unfurl="true"]https://developer.apple.com/news/releases/?id=09102019b[/URL]




Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]