Apple Shares 'Behind the Scenes' Look at iPhone 11 Pro Photography

Friday September 20, 2019 11:20 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today shared a new "Behind the Scenes" video highlighting how some of its iPhone 11 Pro footage used for promoting its newest devices was filmed.


The video demonstrates the photography rig used to capture Apple's professional footage, and the process that photographer Justin Bettman used to get some of the shots.
Photographer Justin Bettman creates elaborate and detailed scenes in unexpected locations. Check out the process behind the production as Justin creates a bigger picture using the triple-camera system of iPhone 11 Pro.
Photographs created by Bettman have been shared on Apple's Instagram account to highlight the iPhone 11 Pro's new triple-lens camera system with wide, ultra wide, and telephoto lenses.

Will do good
48 minutes ago at 11:40 am
My best friend is a commercial shooter for McD, Coke etc. and for fun he sometimes shoots with a Helga film camera. He can make most shots look great not matter the camera.

YMMV
scottct1
1 hour ago at 11:29 am
Nice $75,000 worth of lighting rigs to take video with a $1,000 phone. :D
Geert76
28 minutes ago at 12:01 pm


I'm still not sure about this "Pro" name. The camera is almost the same as the iPhone 11 camera...

There should have been something more: completely redefined Camera app (with all the settings in app), possibility to disable OIS (for Osmo Mobile and other gimbals) and other "automatic" features, shooting RAW video?! (I know the files are huge, but you know... PRO), 1st party lens accessories...

I don't think it deserves the Pro name.


We all know by now that "Pro" is just a marketing term and nothing else.
And it looks like it worked out again perfectly fine for Apple ;)

Apple is King in cool marketing terms with their devices and it's capabilities.

But again, nothing really Pro with these iPhone 11 Pro (Max).
Dirtydutch
51 minutes ago at 11:38 am


Anyone else notice how horrible the wide-angle camera is on the iPhone 11 Pro Max? Mine looks like it's taking a picture from a 2010 Android phone.

I have not picked up the new 11 Pro yet, but MKBHD made a comment about it not being too great as well in his review
Audigy
16 minutes ago at 12:13 pm


Anyone else notice how horrible the wide-angle camera is on the iPhone 11 Pro Max? Mine looks like it's taking a picture from a 2010 Android phone.


It's really disappointing. The lack of detail and the unavailability of night mode...

timestamp 7:25 youtu.be/kgbz5KbIatI?t=446 ('https://youtu.be/kgbz5KbIatI?t=446')


timestamp 14:31 youtu.be/kgbz5KbIatI?t=872 ('https://youtu.be/kgbz5KbIatI?t=872')
