Apple Shares 'Behind the Scenes' Look at iPhone 11 Pro Photography

Photographer Justin Bettman creates elaborate and detailed scenes in unexpected locations. Check out the process behind the production as Justin creates a bigger picture using the triple-camera system of iPhone 11 Pro .

Apple today shared a new "Behind the Scenes" video highlighting how some of its iPhone 11 Pro footage used for promoting its newest devices was filmed.The video demonstrates the photography rig used to capture Apple's professional footage, and the process that photographer Justin Bettman used to get some of the shots.Photographs created by Bettman have been shared on Apple's Instagram account to highlight the iPhone 11 Pro 's new triple-lens camera system with wide, ultra wide, and telephoto lenses.