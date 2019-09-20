Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
iOS 13 & watchOS 6 Now Available
Apple Shares 'Behind the Scenes' Look at iPhone 11 Pro Photography
The video demonstrates the photography rig used to capture Apple's professional footage, and the process that photographer Justin Bettman used to get some of the shots.
Photographer Justin Bettman creates elaborate and detailed scenes in unexpected locations. Check out the process behind the production as Justin creates a bigger picture using the triple-camera system of iPhone 11 Pro.Photographs created by Bettman have been shared on Apple's Instagram account to highlight the iPhone 11 Pro's new triple-lens camera system with wide, ultra wide, and telephoto lenses.
YMMV
I'm still not sure about this "Pro" name. The camera is almost the same as the iPhone 11 camera...
There should have been something more: completely redefined Camera app (with all the settings in app), possibility to disable OIS (for Osmo Mobile and other gimbals) and other "automatic" features, shooting RAW video?! (I know the files are huge, but you know... PRO), 1st party lens accessories...
I don't think it deserves the Pro name.
We all know by now that "Pro" is just a marketing term and nothing else.
And it looks like it worked out again perfectly fine for Apple ;)
Apple is King in cool marketing terms with their devices and it's capabilities.
But again, nothing really Pro with these iPhone 11 Pro (Max).
I have not picked up the new 11 Pro yet, but MKBHD made a comment about it not being too great as well in his review
Anyone else notice how horrible the wide-angle camera is on the iPhone 11 Pro Max? Mine looks like it's taking a picture from a 2010 Android phone.
It's really disappointing. The lack of detail and the unavailability of night mode...
timestamp 7:25 youtu.be/kgbz5KbIatI?t=446 ('https://youtu.be/kgbz5KbIatI?t=446')
timestamp 14:31 youtu.be/kgbz5KbIatI?t=872 ('https://youtu.be/kgbz5KbIatI?t=872')
