Deals Spotlight: Save Up to $50 When Pre-Ordering Apple Watch Series 5 on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 5 Pre-Order Discount (GPS + Cellular)

Amazon is offering customers a chance to save when pre-ordering the Apple Watch Series 5 , which is set to be released this Friday, September 20. The retailer's sale is focused on select models of the cellular Apple Watch Series 5, and offers up to $50 off these devices.We've listed a few models on sale below, and you can head to Amazon to browse the full sale right here . Readers should note that some of the sales are only for certain case sizes, and some others require you to clip an on-page coupon to get the discount.Check out our full Deals Roundup for even more bargains and discounts, including information on iPhone 11 pre-order sales.