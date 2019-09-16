Deals Spotlight: Save Up to $50 When Pre-Ordering Apple Watch Series 5 on Amazon

Monday September 16, 2019 6:21 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon is offering customers a chance to save when pre-ordering the Apple Watch Series 5, which is set to be released this Friday, September 20. The retailer's sale is focused on select models of the cellular Apple Watch Series 5, and offers up to $50 off these devices.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

We've listed a few models on sale below, and you can head to Amazon to browse the full sale right here. Readers should note that some of the sales are only for certain case sizes, and some others require you to clip an on-page coupon to get the discount.

Apple Watch Series 5 Pre-Order Discount (GPS + Cellular)


Check out our full Deals Roundup for even more bargains and discounts, including information on iPhone 11 pre-order sales.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch, watchOS 5, watchOS 6, Apple Deals
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now)
2 comments