New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Arcade Launches Early for Some Users

Monday September 16, 2019 10:51 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple Arcade appears to be rolling out to a handful of users ahead of its planned September 19 release date, based on a few tweets and emails sent to MacRumors.

We've also received access on one of our devices, and it appears those who are able to use Apple Arcade at this time are running either iOS 13 or the latest iOS 13.1 beta.


We were able to sign up for a complete Apple Arcade subscription, which comes with a one-month free trial. After that, Apple Arcade will be priced at $4.99 per month.

There appear to be right around 54 games available at launch, and we'll have a full list of titles coming soon. Games run the gamut from puzzle titles to action titles to RPGs and multiplayer games. Apple says new games will be added regularly.

Installing Apple Arcade games after subscribing is as simple as browsing the available game catalog, choosing a game, and tapping on the "Get" button.


Games can be downloaded and played fully offline, with no internet access required, and there appears to be no limit on the number of Apple Arcade games that can be installed at one time.

Apple Arcade is set to launch in an official capacity this Thursday, and it's possible Apple will continue rolling out access ahead of that date.

Have questions about Apple Arcade? Let us know in the comments and we'll try to answer.

Tag: Apple Arcade Guide
[ 24 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Devyn89
32 minutes ago at 10:54 am
I noticed this too, I was able to sign up about 5 minutes ago, I’m downloading a couple games right now. I’m on iPadOS 13.1 public beta 3. AAAHHHH this is awesome.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
domhoenig
32 minutes ago at 10:54 am
Yep, working for me
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
max2
32 minutes ago at 10:54 am
I am one of them too!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
jsmith189
31 minutes ago at 10:55 am
Yep, launched here. Let’s give this a shot.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Devyn89
22 minutes ago at 11:04 am

And from completely other side. Guys/girls what about to go to do something reasonable then just killing time at games?


Why is playing games an unreasonable thing to do? It’s fun.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
calzon65
32 minutes ago at 10:54 am
Smart move for Apple by expanding content to include game subscriptions at a modest monthly fee.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]