Apple Arcade Launches Early for Some Users
We've also received access on one of our devices, and it appears those who are able to use Apple Arcade at this time are running either iOS 13 or the latest iOS 13.1 beta.
We were able to sign up for a complete Apple Arcade subscription, which comes with a one-month free trial. After that, Apple Arcade will be priced at $4.99 per month.
There appear to be right around 54 games available at launch, and we'll have a full list of titles coming soon. Games run the gamut from puzzle titles to action titles to RPGs and multiplayer games. Apple says new games will be added regularly.
Installing Apple Arcade games after subscribing is as simple as browsing the available game catalog, choosing a game, and tapping on the "Get" button.
Games can be downloaded and played fully offline, with no internet access required, and there appears to be no limit on the number of Apple Arcade games that can be installed at one time.
Apple Arcade is set to launch in an official capacity this Thursday, and it's possible Apple will continue rolling out access ahead of that date.
Have questions about Apple Arcade? Let us know in the comments and we'll try to answer.
And from completely other side. Guys/girls what about to go to do something reasonable then just killing time at games?
Why is playing games an unreasonable thing to do? It’s fun.
