Apple Disputes Goldman Sachs Analyst Report Claiming Free Year of Apple TV+ Will Impact Earnings
Goldman Sachs' Rod Hall said that Apple would account for the one-year free trial as a combined hardware and services bundle discount, which would show lower hardware profit margins.
"We believe that Apple plans to account for its 1-year trial for TV+ as a ~$60 discount to a combined hardware and services bundle," wrote Goldman analyst Rod Hall, in a note.Apple in a statement to CNBC disputed Goldman Sachs' negative call and said that it does not expect the introduction of Apple TV+ to have an impact on its financial results.
"Effectively, Apple's method of accounting moves revenue from hardware to Services even though customers do not perceive themselves to be paying for TV+. Though this might appear convenient for Apple's services revenue line it is equally inconvenient for both apparent hardware ASPs and margins in high sales quarters like the upcoming FQ1′20 to December," Hall added.
"We do not expect the introduction of Apple TV+, including the accounting treatment for the service, to have a material impact on our financial results," the company said in a statement to CNBC.Apple is planning to provide one free year of Apple TV+ access to all customers who purchase an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac, aka any device able to play the service's TV shows and movies.
For those who do not get Apple TV+ for free through a device purchase, Apple is charging $4.99 per month for the entire family. Apple TV+ is set to launch on Friday, November 1.
Apple Music also started with free trials.
I am hoping Apple at some point creates a master subscription plan that includes all their services and iCloud storage at a fair price for individuals and families. That might entice me into jumping into other services that at this point I don't care about it.
Buuuut when your executive teams' bonuses are tied to shares of stock (and their value), is it any wonder the kinds of decisions we see?
These narrow minded and cheap analysts are out of control.
A free year of AppleTV+ Is the best advertising campaign Apple could have chosen.
Encourages people to buy Apple products just to get the freebie, and also gives them a chance to try it and become addicted to it.
that's bold.
Maybe next year they can be worth $4.99
