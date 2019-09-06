Sphero Launches New Sphero Mini Activity Kit and Mini Soccer

The Sphero Mini Activity Kit combines a clear Sphero Mini robotic ball along with several accessories. The Sphero Mini itself is equipped with a gyroscope, accelerometer, LED lights, and a rechargeable battery, and it can be used with the Sphero Play and Sphero Edu apps to play mini games, access drive modes, and more. The kit offers buildable mazes and tunnels, pins and cones, plus 15 Activity Cards to work with.
There are guided activities included on Activity Cards that can be used with the Sphero Play app, and the app is also gaining a new Block Drive mode. Block Drive mode offers an introduction to basic coding. Movement blocks instruct the Sphero Mini where to go, while Light Blocks add LED effects.
For more advanced users, there's the Sphero Edu app for programming the Mini to learn additional coding skills.
Sphero is also introducing the Mini Soccer, which is a Sphero Mini with a custom black and white shell that looks like a soccer ball. It comes with eight cones for creative challenges and it can be used with the Sphero Play and Sphero Edu apps.
The Sphero Mini Activity Kit will be priced at $80 and it is set to launch on October 2, while the Mini Soccer will be priced at $50 and will launch on September 16. The new Sphero devices will be available from the Sphero website and through other retailers.