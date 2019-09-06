MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 11 Pro From SellYourMac

SellYourMac is a trade-in company that accepts all kinds of Apple products, from iPhones and iPads to Macs. Selling an old Apple device on SellYourMac is as simple as finding your serial number and entering it in.
The website tool will tell you just what your Apple device is worth with minimal hassle, drawing the specs from the serial number and then asking a few questions before offering up a quote.
SellYourMac offers up a free FedEx shipping label, provide packing materials at your request, and securely wipes the data from your device, making it easy to get some extra cash when upgrading to a new iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
As the name of the site suggests, SellYourMac specializes in buying and selling Apple devices, but with a focus on the Mac. The site's aim is to be the number one choice for selling Apple products, and to reach that goal, SYM offers a streamlined trade-in experience and fair prices to earn customer trust.
SellYourMac is offering an entry-level 6.5-inch iPhone (which may be called the iPhone 11 Pro) to a lucky MacRumors reader.
That means you'll get the larger version of Apple's new iPhone, which is expected to feature a triple-lens camera for some impressive photography capabilities, an OLED display, a faster A13 chip, improved Face ID, and a body that's both more shatter resistant and more waterproof than the 2018 iPhones.
Bilateral wireless charging (so you can charge your AirPods with your phone), Haptic Touch instead of 3D Touch, bigger batteries, and faster WiFi, are all features that we're expecting to see.
Apple is set to announce the new iPhones on Tuesday, September 10 at an event at the Apple Park campus, but there have been plenty of rumors about the upcoming devices so we know just what's coming.
We'll pick the winner of the giveaway next Friday, which is when we expect iPhone pre-orders to take place, and we will arrange to provide the new iPhone to the winner as soon as possible after the conclusion of the giveaway. The winner can, of course, pick the color of the device.
To enter to win our iPhone giveaway, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
If you're planning to upgrade to a new device soon, you can use SellYourMac for the trade-in and get a $10 bonus on any device worth more than $25. Just enter the promo code "macrumors" when checking out.