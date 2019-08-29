New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Nike's New Shoes Support Siri Shortcuts and Apple Watch, Letting You Adjust Fit With Your Voice

Thursday August 29, 2019 8:09 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Nike today announced the Nike Adapt Huarache shoe, which features the company's "FitAdapt" technology that lets you adjust the fit of the shoe through Siri or your Apple Watch.


Similar to the Nike Adapt BB shoes from earlier this year, the new Huarache shoe includes a FitAdapt lacing system. Run from a midfoot motor, the system is controlled by the connected Nike app and tightens or loosens the shoe based on user control.

For the first time, these controls include speaking to Siri on your iPhone, or using the Apple Watch app. The shoe also offers preset modes for custom fits, and support for Siri Shortcuts for even easier control over the laces.


In a PR image of the Nike app, the company gives an example of a Siri Shortcut like "Hey Siri, release my shoes" as a way to loosen the fit of the Nike Adapt Huarache.

The new Huarache shoes are a continuation of the original line that debuted in 1991. The new sneakers will go on sale on September 13 at select retailers.

Tag: Nike+
[ 33 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
alexandr
48 minutes ago at 08:15 am
waiting for smart underwear. hey siri, release my nuts.
Rating: 13 Votes
Avatar
nickm_web
25 minutes ago at 08:38 am
"Hey Siri, tighten my shoes."

Siri: "Here's what I found on the web for tighten my shoes."
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
ilikewhey
52 minutes ago at 08:10 am
legit 1st world problem need 1st world solution
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
vipergts2207
18 minutes ago at 08:44 am
As dumb as this is, at least there's no subscription involved lol.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Chrjy
48 minutes ago at 08:15 am
We really are living in the future when we can now just use voice to tighten or untighten our shoes....who'd have thunk it watching Back to the Future all those years ago!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
kissmo
35 minutes ago at 08:28 am
Wow. Although I am excited about the direction technology is taking and sometimes I hardly believe that we already have this as a product, I cannot stop thinking how on earth there’s still tons of pollution in the world and racism and so on.

Maybe technology like this will finally pull people towards more responsibility before it’s too late.

Anyway, I cannot wait until all theses become affordable.
Exciting times!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
tobefirst
42 minutes ago at 08:20 am

legit 1st world problem need 1st world solution


Another case of tech looking for a problem to solve. Also, those shoes are really ugly.


Is this what we have come to? Is there really a market for this? To answer my own question, I guess there is a limited one. Enough consumers with more money than sense may exist.


Imagine yourself with a disability that prevents you from easily tying your shoes. Numerous ones exist. Pick any of them and you'd love to have a pair of these shoes.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
brar.arsh
42 minutes ago at 08:20 am
Need another charger in my garage for my shoes. :facepalm:
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
ilikewhey
36 minutes ago at 08:26 am

Imagine yourself with a disability that prevents you from easily tying your shoes. Numerous ones exist. Pick any of them and you'd love to have a pair of these shoes.

if i have a disability that prevents me from tying shoe lace i wouldn't be wearing shoes with laces, and i would no doubt pick better looking shoes :D
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Kobayagi
39 minutes ago at 08:24 am

legit 1st world problem need 1st world solution


Manufactured in a third world country.

Though for people that have physical problems reaching their shoes, I do get it.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]