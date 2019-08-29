Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Nike's New Shoes Support Siri Shortcuts and Apple Watch, Letting You Adjust Fit With Your Voice
Similar to the Nike Adapt BB shoes from earlier this year, the new Huarache shoe includes a FitAdapt lacing system. Run from a midfoot motor, the system is controlled by the connected Nike app and tightens or loosens the shoe based on user control.
For the first time, these controls include speaking to Siri on your iPhone, or using the Apple Watch app. The shoe also offers preset modes for custom fits, and support for Siri Shortcuts for even easier control over the laces.
In a PR image of the Nike app, the company gives an example of a Siri Shortcut like "Hey Siri, release my shoes" as a way to loosen the fit of the Nike Adapt Huarache.
The new Huarache shoes are a continuation of the original line that debuted in 1991. The new sneakers will go on sale on September 13 at select retailers.
Siri: "Here's what I found on the web for tighten my shoes."
Maybe technology like this will finally pull people towards more responsibility before it’s too late.
Anyway, I cannot wait until all theses become affordable.
Exciting times!
legit 1st world problem need 1st world solution
Another case of tech looking for a problem to solve. Also, those shoes are really ugly.
Is this what we have come to? Is there really a market for this? To answer my own question, I guess there is a limited one. Enough consumers with more money than sense may exist.
Imagine yourself with a disability that prevents you from easily tying your shoes. Numerous ones exist. Pick any of them and you'd love to have a pair of these shoes.
Manufactured in a third world country.
Though for people that have physical problems reaching their shoes, I do get it.
