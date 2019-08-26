New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Releases tvOS 12.4.1, watchOS 5.3.1, and a macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update

Monday August 26, 2019 10:14 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released tvOS 12.4.1, watchOS 5.3.1, and macOS Mojave 10.14.6 for its Apple TV, Apple Watch, and Mac devices, to go along with an iOS 12.4.1 update that addresses a serious vulnerability.

The new software updates are available immediately on the Apple TV, Apple Watch, and Mac.


The three new updates are minor in scale and focus on bug fixes and other under-the-hood performance improvements rather than outward-facing features. On the Mac, the update fixes several issues:
This update:
- Resolves an issue that may cause certain Mac notebooks to shut down during sleep
- Fixes an issue that may degrade performance when working with very large files
- Addresses an issue that may prevent Pages, Keynote, Numbers, iMovie, and GarageBand from updating
tvOS 12.4.1, watchOS 5.3.1, and the new version of macOS 10.14.6 may be some of the last updates that we see before Apple releases new tvOS 13, watchOS 6, and macOS Catalina software this fall.

rmb7984
45 minutes ago at 10:19 am
My late 2013 MacBook Pro has been restarting during sleep, and no joke, I had started shopping for new Macs. Glad to see this was an issue that they addressed.
Codpeace
32 minutes ago at 10:31 am

I haven't seen this many supplementals on the Mac in a long time. Still less than Windows 10 though...

Personally, I think this is a very good thing. I think the reasonable inference to be drawn from more updates is not that there are an abnormally large number of bugs, but rather that Apple is working more proactively to address the inevitable bugs present in complex code as they manifest.
