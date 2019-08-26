Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Releases tvOS 12.4.1, watchOS 5.3.1, and a macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update
The new software updates are available immediately on the Apple TV, Apple Watch, and Mac.
The three new updates are minor in scale and focus on bug fixes and other under-the-hood performance improvements rather than outward-facing features. On the Mac, the update fixes several issues:
This update:tvOS 12.4.1, watchOS 5.3.1, and the new version of macOS 10.14.6 may be some of the last updates that we see before Apple releases new tvOS 13, watchOS 6, and macOS Catalina software this fall.
- Resolves an issue that may cause certain Mac notebooks to shut down during sleep
- Fixes an issue that may degrade performance when working with very large files
- Addresses an issue that may prevent Pages, Keynote, Numbers, iMovie, and GarageBand from updating
Top Rated Comments(View all)
I haven't seen this many supplementals on the Mac in a long time. Still less than Windows 10 though...Personally, I think this is a very good thing. I think the reasonable inference to be drawn from more updates is not that there are an abnormally large number of bugs, but rather that Apple is working more proactively to address the inevitable bugs present in complex code as they manifest.
[ Read All Comments ]