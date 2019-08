Apple Releases tvOS 12.4.1, watchOS 5.3.1, and a macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update

This update:

- Resolves an issue that may cause certain Mac notebooks to shut down during sleep

- Fixes an issue that may degrade performance when working with very large files

- Addresses an issue that may prevent Pages, Keynote, Numbers, iMovie, and GarageBand from updating

Apple today released tvOS 12.4.1, watchOS 5.3.1, and macOS Mojave 10.14.6 for its Apple TV Apple Watch , and Mac devices, to go along with an iOS 12.4.1 update that addresses a serious vulnerability.The new software updates are available immediately on the Apple TV , Apple Watch , and Mac.The three new updates are minor in scale and focus on bug fixes and other under-the-hood performance improvements rather than outward-facing features. On the Mac, the update fixes several issues:tvOS 12.4.1, watchOS 5.3.1, and the new version of macOS 10.14.6 may be some of the last updates that we see before Apple releases new tvOS 13 watchOS 6 , and macOS Catalina software this fall.