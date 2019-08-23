PSA: Google Calendar Experiencing Syncing Issues With Apple Calendar

As alerted to us by multiple MacRumors readers, there appears to be a syncing issue with Google Calendar and Apple's Calendar that began within the past 24 hours or so. The issue prevents Google Calendar entries from appearing in Apple's Calendar app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other devices.
@MacRumors have you heard anything about this? No responses from @AppleSupport or @Google but many people posting the same issue on here and forums.— Ian Laverick (@djianlaverick) August 23, 2019
The underlying cause is unknown at this time, but anecdotal customer reports across the Google support forums and Twitter suggest that the issue is on Google's end. In any case, a fix is likely in the works.