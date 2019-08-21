Chase Pay App to Shut Down in Early 2020, Will Become Limited to Websites and Apps

Chase said it is shifting its focus to expanding Chase Pay's presence in more merchant apps and websites, including Grubhub and the new Chase Center venue app launching for the upcoming Golden State Warriors season.
"We continue to focus on our customers and they are using the Chase Pay button on merchant websites and in merchant apps, and now their tap-to-pay Chase cards more than ever," said Eric Connolly, head of Chase Pay. "So, we're shifting our focus to expand Chase Pay's presence in more merchant apps and websites."
Chase Pay failed to gain significant traction in stores, likely because it is less convenient than contactless payment solutions like Apple Pay and Google Pay. In fairness, Chase has also offered Apple Pay since 2014.
Chase began informing customers about this news by email today.