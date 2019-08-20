Apple Says Simulated Gambling Apps Will Be Rated 17+ in All Countries Starting Today

Gambling apps meeting certain related criteria will also be newly available to users in South Korea, but only to users 19 years of age or older.
Apple's full email:
Dear Developer,See section 5.3 of Apple's App Store Review Guidelines for other restrictions on gambling apps.
In an effort to open up additional opportunities for developers, we've worked with the government of the Republic of Korea on making more apps available on the App Store in the Republic of Korea. And to ensure that our global age rating system continues to help make the App Store safe for kids, apps that feature Frequent/Intense Simulated Gambling will be rated 17+ in all countries and regions starting August 20, 2019.
If your app meets at least one of the criteria below, you'll be able to offer it on the App Store in the Republic of Korea to users 19 years of age or older. You'll need to enter a Rating Classification Number from the Game Rating and Administration Committee in App Store Connect, and can do so starting August 20. Apps with a number entered at this time will be published later this week. If you don't have a Rating Classification Number, you can apply for one now.
- Apps in the Casino subcategory with age rating 17+
- Apps in the Games or Entertainment categories with Frequent/Intense selected for at least one of the following content descriptions:
-- Simulated Gambling
-- Sexual Content or Nudity
-- Alcohol, Tobacco, or Drug Use or Reference
-- Realistic Violence
To enter your Rating Classification Number:
1. Sign in to App Store Connect.
2. In the App Information section under Availability in the Republic of Korea, enter your Rating Classification Number.
3. Submit your app for review.