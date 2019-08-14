Useful Accessories for Your Mac

In our latest YouTube video, MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera goes over some of his favorite products that he uses with his own Mac.
- Incase Textured Hardshell Case in Woolenex ($69) - Incase, a well-known Apple accessory maker, has a range of different cases for Mac notebooks, protecting them from drops, scratches, and other minor damage. The Textured Hardshell Case in Woolenex is an Apple Store exclusive designed for Apple's USB-C notebooks. It's a hard shell with a polyester-based fabric coating that feels like cotton and repels moisture. It features ventilation options and is fitted to your MacBook so it doesn't add a lot of bulk.
- Mophie Powerstation USB-C XXL ($150) - Mophie's power banks are well-designed and reliable, and this model offers up 19,500mAh and comes equipped with a 30W USB-C port so you can use it to charge a Mac notebook or an iPad Pro. It's not going to charge a MacBook Pro at full speed, but it has enough power to add some extra battery life. On the downside, Mophie is super expensive, and there are other alternatives on the market, including many that we've tested.
- Anker PowerPort II ($30) - Anker makes a whole range of excellent power adapters that can be used in lieu of your standard Apple chargers, including the PowerPort II. The PowerPort II features a 30W USB-C port and a 19.5W USB-A port for charging both USB-C and USB-A devices. It's not going to charge a MacBook Pro at maximum speed because it's only 30W, but it still works when time isn't an issue and it's a good way to avoid having to carry multiple power adapters when you travel. Anker has higher-powered power adapters too, which are also worth checking out. Apple sells this same PowerPort II for $60 with a USB-C cable, but it's a better deal to buy it standalone.
- OWC USB-C Travel Dock ($55) - OWC's USB-C Travel Dock is designed to add additional ports to your Mac notebook. It comes equipped with a built-in USB-C cable so it's ideal for travel, and it has a 4K HDMI port, an SD card reader, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, and a USB-C passthrough port that supports up to 100W of power for charging even the 15-inch MacBook Pro at full speed.
- Satechi Monitor Stand ($90) - If you have an iMac, check out Satechi's line of monitor stands, which are designed to add additional front ports and lift your iMac up to eye level. The built-in USB-C hub in the stand features an SD and micro SD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 3 USB Type-A ports, and a USB-C ports.
