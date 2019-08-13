Twitter Testing Feature That Lets You Follow Interests, Support for Live Photos Coming

Twitter will soon allow users to follow interests in addition to people, which will let users see tweets about topics of their choosing such as sports teams, celebrities, TV shows, and more.
The feature, in testing on Android devices, will feature topics curated with Twitter. Individual tweets surfaced for people will be surfaced through machine learning.
Twitter is also exploring a option that would let users set up separate lists in the Twitter app to follow individual interests, which Twitter hopes will make the social network a "more powerful interest platform."
Other features are in the works too, including searchable direct messages, an option to re-order photos that are included with a tweet, and support for Live Photos. There's no specific word yet on when we can expect to see these features introduced on iOS devices.