Revamped Apple Maps Rollout Extends to North East US

Last week we reported that revamped Maps had become available across Texas, Louisiana, and the southern half of Mississippi.
Now the rollout is creeping up the North East of America, taking in the likes of Washington D.C., Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, and Maine.
You can spot the updated regions by looking for more landscape details like sports fields, parking lots, ground cover, foliage, pools, pedestrian pathways and the like.
The data is gathered by Apple's own fleet of sensor- and camera-equipped vehicles, as well as first-party data gathered from iPhones using Apple's differential privacy. The combined data is also being made to ensure search results are more relevant.
The improvements initially rolled out in Northern California in July 2018, followed by Hawaii and Southern California in November 2018, and Arizona, New Mexico, and the Las Vegas metropolitan area in April 2019.
At WWDC 2019, Apple said the updated maps will roll out to the entire United States by the end of the year, followed by additional countries in 2020.
