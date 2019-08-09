Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Hosting Augmented Reality Art Walk in Multiple Cities
[AR]T is a curation of augmented reality pieces that are being featured in a series of guided walks, where people can use iPhones to view the creations. The art walks were first announced in July, but are set to kick off tomorrow.
Apple is hosting walking tours that are free and open to the public starting this Saturday. Each tour begins at an Apple Store location and features the same art work. Pieces are only accessible at certain points on the walk, providing multi-city open-air virtual exhibits. [AR]T includes pieces from Nick Cave, Nathalie Djurberg, Hans Berg, Cao Fei, Carsten Höller, Pipilotti Rist and John Giorno, artists picked by the New Museum.
A piece by Nick Cave called "Amass" will also be on view at every Apple retail location, and Apple will host a lab for those who are interested in learning more about augmented reality.
The New York walk starts at the Apple Fifth Avenue and then heads into central park, while the San Francisco walk starts at Apple Union Square and heads down Post street. Viewers are provided with an iPhone and a set of headphones (though you can also use your own AirPods). Each walk is approximately 1.5 miles, and attendees can sign up on Apple's website.
Details on each artist and the type of art you can expect to see on the [AR]T walk can be found on Apple's Today at Apple page for the experience.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
[ Read All Comments ]