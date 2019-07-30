New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Stores to Offer New Augmented Reality Experiences, Including Interactive Art Walks Around Major Cities

Tuesday July 30, 2019 7:23 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today announced it has opened registration for three new art-based augmented reality experiences at its stores around the world.


First up, select Apple stores in San Francisco, New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong, and Tokyo will be hosting interactive "[AR]T Walks" featuring augmented reality works by some of the "world's premier contemporary artists."


Second, every Apple Store will be offering a 90-minute in-store "[AR]T Lab" session that teaches the basics of creating augmented reality using Swift Playgrounds. Attendees will go hands-on with "whimsical objects and immersive sounds" created by New York artist and educator Sarah Rothberg.

Third, an augmented reality art installation will be viewable in every Apple Store worldwide. Using the new "[AR]T Viewer" feature in the Apple Store app, users can initiate artist Nick Cave's interactive "Amass" piece, allowing them to experience a "universe of positive energy."


The new sessions and experiences will be available beginning Saturday, August 10, free of charge. Visit the Today at Apple website to register.

citysnaps
citysnaps
2 minutes ago at 07:33 am
This looks pretty neat. And a great way to get people becoming familiar with Apple's AR push. The potential is big.
