Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Stores to Offer New Augmented Reality Experiences, Including Interactive Art Walks Around Major Cities
First up, select Apple stores in San Francisco, New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong, and Tokyo will be hosting interactive "[AR]T Walks" featuring augmented reality works by some of the "world's premier contemporary artists."
Second, every Apple Store will be offering a 90-minute in-store "[AR]T Lab" session that teaches the basics of creating augmented reality using Swift Playgrounds. Attendees will go hands-on with "whimsical objects and immersive sounds" created by New York artist and educator Sarah Rothberg.
Third, an augmented reality art installation will be viewable in every Apple Store worldwide. Using the new "[AR]T Viewer" feature in the Apple Store app, users can initiate artist Nick Cave's interactive "Amass" piece, allowing them to experience a "universe of positive energy."
The power of AR meets the creativity of the mind. We’re excited to announce [AR]T — a peek into the imaginations of seven contemporary art visionaries. Coming to #TodayAtApple beginning August 10. https://t.co/pTtYjx6LOy pic.twitter.com/uf7MuEZPmG— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 30, 2019
The new sessions and experiences will be available beginning Saturday, August 10, free of charge. Visit the Today at Apple website to register.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
[ Read All Comments ]