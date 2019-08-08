Apple CEO Tim Cook Meets With Coast Guard Admiral Karl Schultz at Apple Park

Thursday August 8, 2019 3:58 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple CEO Tim took today met with Coast Guard Admiral Karl Schultz, according to a photo that Schultz shared today on Twitter.

Schultz said that he and Cook shared "ideas, perspectives, and experiences" though there was no specific detail on what the two discussed during the meeting.


"Our industries are different, but our purpose is similar - do the best for our people, provide the highest level of service possible, and make a positive impact in the world," wrote Schultz.

As 9to5Mac points out, Apple has teamed up with the Coast Guard in the past. Following 2017's Hurricane Harvey, the Coast Guard used helicopters equipped with iPads to coordinate search and rescue teams.

nutmac
41 minutes ago at 04:06 pm
Apple Watch Dive Edition confirmed.
