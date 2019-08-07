Deals Spotlight: 2019 27-Inch iMac (8GB RAM, 1TB Storage) Hits New Low Price at $1,649 ($150 Off)

Wednesday August 7, 2019 5:43 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon today is discounting Apple's latest iMacs, with up to $150 off a few 27-inch models. These are the iMac models that were released in March 2019, and as of now these are the lowest prices that we've seen on each computer listed below.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon has the 27-inch iMac model with 8 GB RAM and 1 TB Fusion Drive priced at $1,649.00 ($150 off) and one with 8 GB RAM and 2 TB Fusion Drive priced at $2,167.99 ($131 off). Both computers are the base models sold by Apple on its own website, and these prices are also being matched at B&H Photo.

27-Inch iMac Sale (2019)


Apple updated the iMac with 8th and 9th-generation Intel processors, faster memory, and new Radeon Pro Vega graphics options back in March. There were no design changes in this update, and the 21.5 and 27-inch 4K and 5K iMacs continue to use the same "ultra-thin" slim-bodied design that was first introduced in 2012.

Head to our full Deals Roundup for more of the latest sales and bargains related to Apple's products.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
1 comments