Deals Spotlight: 2019 27-Inch iMac (8GB RAM, 1TB Storage) Hits New Low Price at $1,649 ($150 Off)

Amazon has the 27-inch iMac model with 8 GB RAM and 1 TB Fusion Drive priced at $1,649.00 ($150 off) and one with 8 GB RAM and 2 TB Fusion Drive priced at $2,167.99 ($131 off). Both computers are the base models sold by Apple on its own website, and these prices are also being matched at B&H Photo.
27-Inch iMac Sale (2019)
- 3.0 GHz 6-Core, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB - $1,649.00, down from $1,799.00 ($150 off, lowest ever) [B&H]
- 3.7 GHz 6-Core, 8 GB RAM, 2 TB - $2,167.99, down from $2,299.00 ($131 off, lowest ever) [B&H]
