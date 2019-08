Twelve South Launches AirSnap Case for AirPods in New Twill Fabric

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Twelve South. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Twelve South today launched a new version of its existing AirSnap case for AirPods , now available in a twill fabric option. AirSnap Twill for AirPods comes in Smoke Gray or Fog Gray and fits any version of Apple's AirPods charging case. The new case comes with a clip to attach your AirPods to a bag, and Twelve South said the twill fabric guards against scratches on the AirPods case.The case has a snap enclosure to ensure the AirPods stay inside, and when opened it gives a glimpse of the AirPods charging light. AirSnap Twill supports both Lightning charging thanks to access to the AirPods Lightning port, as well as Qi wireless charging.AirSnap Twill is priced at $34.99 and is available today on Twelve South's website