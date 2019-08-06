Twelve South Launches AirSnap Case for AirPods in New Twill Fabric

AirSnap Twill for AirPods comes in Smoke Gray or Fog Gray and fits any version of Apple's AirPods charging case. The new case comes with a clip to attach your AirPods to a bag, and Twelve South said the twill fabric guards against scratches on the AirPods case.
The case has a snap enclosure to ensure the AirPods stay inside, and when opened it gives a glimpse of the AirPods charging light. AirSnap Twill supports both Lightning charging thanks to access to the AirPods Lightning port, as well as Qi wireless charging.
AirSnap Twill is priced at $34.99 and is available today on Twelve South's website.
