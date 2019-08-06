Macau Bank BNU Announces Apple Pay Support

"BNU cardholders will be able to easily add their UnionPay debit and credit cards to Apple Pay on iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad and Mac for convenient and secure everyday shopping," the bank told Macau News Agency.The service will allow its clients with Apple devices to make mobile payments in Macau's Greater Bay Area and worldwide, in stores, restaurants, taxis, vending machines and that security and privacy will be of great concern for the service.
Apple CEO Tim Cook said in March that Apple Pay would be available in more than 40 countries and regions by the end of 2019, although Apple's website has yet to be updated with the full list.
Apple Pay first launched in the United States in October 2014. You can view the full list of Apple Pay countries and regions on Apple’s website.
(Thanks, Chris!)