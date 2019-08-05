MacRumors Exclusive: Get Ready for School With 15% Off Twelve South's Best iPhone and Mac Accessories

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Twelve South. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can get 15 percent off these items by heading to TwelveSouth.com, adding any to your cart, and then entering the coupon code 12SchoolDays at checkout. You can check out more information on each product below, and note that the exclusive coupon code will expire on August 11 at 11:59 pm. ET.
SurfacePad
Promo Price: $17.99 - $84.99, down from $19.99 - $99.99
Compatible Products: iPhone 6 to recent, iPad Air, iPad mini, iPad Pro
Description: Twelve South's case provides protection to the back and front of your iPhone or iPad thanks to a durable front-flip cover design, making it ideal for students who tend to toss their Apple devices into crowded backpacks. Some models include slots for credit cards and IDs.
BookBook CaddySack
Promo Price: $51, down from $59.99
Compatible Products: Apple's cables, dongles, and chargers; Apple Pencil; Apple Watch bands
Description: The CaddySack case carries all of your Apple-related adapters and cables in your backpack, with velco straps, elastic bands, and a pouch to keep everything tidy and organized.
ParcSlope
Promo Price: $51, down from $59.99
Colors: Black and Silver
Compatible Products: MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro; 12.9-inch iPad Pro
Description: The ParcSlope provides the perfect angle for elevating your MacBook to a more comfortable height, while keeping your keyboard within reach for long note-taking sessions. Similarly, artists can use the stand to get a nice drawing angle on their iPad Pro.
BookBook Vol. 2 for MacBook
Promo Price: $68 - $85, down from $79.99 - $99.99
Colors: Brown and Rutledge
Compatible Products: MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro
Description: With six-sided protection, an interior hidden document for school papers, and versatility to use as a case or sleeve, Twelve South's new BookBook Vol. 2 for MacBook is an ideal case companion for Apple's MacBook.
HiRise Duet
Promo Price: $85, down from $99.99
Compatible Products: iPhone and Apple Watch
Description: The HiRise Duet is a combo Apple Watch and iPhone charger that's perfect for small spaces like dorm rooms and cluttered desks.
