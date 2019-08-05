Fossil's Gen 5 Smartwatch Will Let iPhone Users Take Calls From Their Wrists, Just Like Apple Watch

Now, the Gen 5 will act similarly to the Apple Watch, and users will be able to talk into the smartwatch's speaker to make phone calls. The new smartwatch is launching today, but this feature for iPhones won't launch until sometime in the fall. As a note, it was confirmed that the Gen 5 watch still doesn't support Apple iMessages.
According to a Fossil spokesperson, “No action is required from your iPhone. The watch becomes another way to take your call via Bluetooth.”Otherwise, the Gen 5 smartwatch has a longer battery life than the previous version, and can last for multiple days on a single charge. The device comes in six colors, all of which include a 1.28-inch AMOLED screen inside of a 44mm case that's 12mm thick.
It also has 8GB of storage, 1GB RAM, NFC, a heart rate sensor, GPS, and a speaker. Fossil said that the watch is waterproof up to 30 meters deep. The smartwatch runs on Google's Wear OS platform, and supports Google features like Google Fit, Google Pay, and the Google Assistant.
Fossil's Gen 5 smartwatch is available today starting at $295.