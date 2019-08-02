Deals Spotlight: Best Buy Discounting Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 4 by $50-$100

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
For the Apple Watch Series 3, Best Buy is offering $100 off a variety of models, including both aluminum and stainless steel. Prices start at $279 for 38mm aluminum and $309 for 42mm aluminum. The Apple Watch discounts are part of Best Buy's newest 3-Day weekend discount event.
Apple Watch Series 3: $100 Off
- Nike+ (GPS + Cellular) 38mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Anthracite/Black Nike Sport Band - $279, down from $379
- (GPS + Cellular) 38mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Dark Olive Sport Loop - $279, down from $379
- Nike+ (GPS + Cellular) 42mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Anthracite/Black Nike Sport Band - $309, down from $409
- (GPS + Cellular) 38mm Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Sport Band - $479, down from $579
Apple Watch Series 4: $50 Off
- (GPS) 40mm Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band - $349, down from $399
- (GPS) 40mm Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band - $349, down from $399
- Nike+ (GPS) 44mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Anthracite/Black Nike Sport Band - $379, down from $429
- (GPS + Cellular) 44mm Gold Stainless Steel Case with Stone Sport Band - $699, down from $749