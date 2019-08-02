Deals Spotlight: Best Buy Discounting Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 4 by $50-$100

Friday August 2, 2019 7:34 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Best Buy has kicked off a few new discounts on the Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 4, with as much as $100 off select models. Series 4 discounts expire on August 4 while Series 3 sales will last through August 10.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For the Apple Watch Series 3, Best Buy is offering $100 off a variety of models, including both aluminum and stainless steel. Prices start at $279 for 38mm aluminum and $309 for 42mm aluminum. The Apple Watch discounts are part of Best Buy's newest 3-Day weekend discount event.

Apple Watch Series 3: $100 Off


Apple Watch Series 4: $50 Off


Head to our full Deals Roundup to stay up to date on all of the latest and greatest sales.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
2 comments