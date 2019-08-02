Apple Adds New Content Categories to its Podcasts App

Apple has started rolling out new categories in its iOS Podcasts app to help improve the browsing experience and aid content discovery.Listeners can now scroll right along a horizontal strip of podcast categories, which appear in the Browse tab under a section labeled "Browse by Category."The classifications include Arts, Business, Comedy, Education, Fiction, Government, Health & Fitness, History, Kids & Family, Leisure, Music, News, Religion & Spirituality, Science, Society & Culture, Sports, Technology, True Crime, and TV & Film.When a category is selected, users can browse through Top Shows and New Shows. Some of the category listings also break down into additional subsections. For example, the Science category includes sections like Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, and Mathematics.Category pages without subcategories have curated rows instead, such as Long-Running Shows in the Technology category.At this year's Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple mentioned that its Podcasts app would be getting new top-level categories and enhanced curation. Mac users should also be able to see the new categories in iTunes when the rollout is complete.