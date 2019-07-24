OpenTable Partners With Caviar, Grubhub, and Uber Eats to Offer Delivery From Over 8,000 Restaurants

Wednesday July 24, 2019 8:40 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
OpenTable, a popular online platform for making restaurant reservations, today announced that it has partnered with Caviar, Grubhub, and Uber Eats to offer delivery and pick-up options at thousands of restaurants.


When searching for a restaurant or visiting a restaurant profile page in the OpenTable app, users will now see a "get it delivered" button, which will direct them to the restaurant's preferred delivery partner to complete the transaction. For restaurants with multiple delivery partners, OpenTable will list each option.


At launch, Caviar, Grubhub, and Uber Eats will power delivery for over 8,000 restaurants across 90 metro areas in the United States through the OpenTable app. Future features will include estimated delivery time and cost.

OpenTable says the delivery feature will be available starting today as part of an update to its iOS app, free on the App Store.

BigBoy2018
14 minutes ago at 09:04 am
I get it, but to me the fun of living in an area with a lot of restaurants is actually going to the place, enjoying the atmosphere, getting out of the house.
Plus when you order delivery for things, you still gotta do dishes afterwards.
Not that I’d never order for delivery, but very rarely.
