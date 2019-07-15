New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Five iOS Games Worth Checking Out

Monday July 15, 2019 1:44 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Over on our YouTube channel, we have a series that highlights new, interesting, fun, and useful apps that we think are worth downloading and checking out.

For today's video, we've decided to focus on games, highlighting both new and old titles that we personally recommend and have spent some time playing.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.


- Dr. Mario World (Free) - Dr. Mario World is Nintendo's newest iOS app, which launched just last week. Dr. Mario World, like the classic title, is a match three game where the goal is to clear viruses off of the board by matching them with colored capsules. Players are tasked with using strategy to clear the viruses with the fewest number of moves, as capsules are limited, which is a deviation from the original gameplay. Dr. Mario World is a freemium game and while it's free to play, there are optional in-app purchases. Dr. Mario World, like other Nintendo titles, requires a persistent internet connection to play.

- Walk Master - (Free) - Walk Master is a free arcade-style game where players are tasked with controlling animals on stilts. The goal of the game is to traverse obstacles and terrain using precision timing. There are multiple challenging levels to beat, along with 26 characters to collect. There are in-app purchases to remove ads and to get coins. Walk Master was our sister site TouchArcade's game of the week last week due to its excellent controls and challenging but fun gameplay.

- Beat the Intro (Free) - Beat the Intro is a music trivia app that's designed to test your music knowledge. The aim of the game is to guess the artist based on a music clip, and answering faster earns you more points. Every music genre is offered, with thousands of officially licensed music tracks included. The game is free, but a $2.49 weekly VIP pass unlocks all song packs, removes ads, and provides infinite gameplay energy. There are also in-app purchases for coins to buy new music packs. We don't recommend the subscription, but there's some free gameplay to be had that's worthwhile.

- LEGO Tower (Free) - LEGO Tower from NimbleBit is like the hit game Tiny Tower but with LEGO, as the name suggests. The goal is to build up a LEGO tower floor by floor to create apartments and businesses for the Minifigure residents. There are hundreds of unique Minifigures to collect, and tons of different businesses and areas to unlock. The game is free to play, but you can purchase Bux to speed up building times and other gameplay elements.

- Rescue Wings (Free) - Rescue Wings is a flying game where the goal is to take on the role of Scruffy the dog, flying through the outdoors to put out forest fires. You'll need to dive into lakes to fill up your water reservoir, and then dump that water onto fires. The ultimate goal is to fly as far as you can without crashing or missing a fire, and as you play, you can unlock new planes and skill boosts. The game is free, but there are in-app purchases for additional fuel, coins for unlocking items, and a $7.49 per week "Fire Chief" subscription that gives unlimited fuel. We don't recommend the subscription option because of its incredibly high price, but gameplay is fun and there's a decent amount of ad-supported free play.

Have a favorite iOS game? Let us know down in the comments. We're always looking for new iOS game and app ideas for this video series, and we'll check out all of your recommendations. You can also check out our recommendations from previous months here, and don't miss our similar Mac app series featuring some great Mac apps.

Tag: Top iOS Apps
[ 35 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Swaderz
2 days ago at 03:27 pm
I can’t believe they recommended a game that has a $7.49 dollar WEEKLY subscription! Shame on the developer and shame on MacRumors for recommending such an obviously greedy developer.

Subscriptions are getting out of control.
Rating: 22 Votes
Avatar
oneMadRssn
2 days ago at 02:37 pm
Each suggested game has IAPs to buy coins/bux/jewels/points whatever to actually play the game. It's the same freemium crud we've been seeing for a long time.

I would appreciate a list of good games, but none of these are it. Give me either games with a one-time price, or a game with an IAPs that aren't just purchasing in-game currency.
Rating: 16 Votes
Avatar
drumcat
2 days ago at 03:41 pm

I can’t believe they recommended a game that has a $7.49 dollar WEEKLY subscription! Shame on the developer and shame on MacRumors for recommending such an obviously greedy developer.

Subscriptions are getting out of control.


Ya, that's only $389/year. No big deal.
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
millerlite
2 days ago at 06:07 pm
Literally none of those games look any good. I’ve been playing Stellaris for two weeks on PC, and I yearn for that kind of depth on my phone. Come on, we got CIV VI on our phones, we can do better.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Altis
2 days ago at 07:09 pm

Literally none of those games look any good. I’ve been playing Stellaris for two weeks on PC, and I yearn for that kind of depth on my phone. Come on, we got CIV VI on our phones, we can do better.


It's all just forgettable stuff churned out to make some quick cash and move on to the next thing when permanent iOS updates break it.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
BoxOfSnoo
1 day ago at 06:15 am
Yeah these are pathetic choices.

My current faves:
- Crashlands
- Alto’s Odyssey
- XCOM Enemy Within
- Grid Autosport
- Pocket City
- Bloons TD6
- Minecraft

Except for Bloons, they are pay once and play. The IAPs In Bloons can easily be ignored, it’s really fun without.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
ds2000
1 day ago at 12:05 am
I miss playing games without subscriptions. I'd love EA/Bullfrog to release the original theme park for $5 / $10.
I hardly play anything anymore with loot crates... it's dead for me.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
JGIGS
2 days ago at 02:07 pm

Forgot to try out Dr. Mario when it was released. Thanks for the reminder.


It's pretty good but once I start needing things to pass stages that will probably be it for me. Think Nintendo's version of Candy Crush.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
lupend88
2 days ago at 02:04 pm
Dr. Mario has always been a match-four. This app is the first time it has been a match-three.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
drumcat
2 days ago at 03:02 pm
South Park: Phone Destroyer is an amazingly deep live-action card game. Try it out... and if you're patient just a little bit, there really isn't pay-to-win; it's pay-to-skip-forward. I enjoy it a lot.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]