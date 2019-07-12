New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Facebook to Be Fined $5 Billion in Cambridge Analytica Privacy Scandal

Friday July 12, 2019 1:09 pm PDT by Eric Slivka
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has voted to approve a settlement with Facebook that will see the social media giant hit with a roughly $5 billion fine over the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal, reports The Wall Street Journal.

The matter has been moved to the Justice Department’s civil division and it is unclear how long it will take to finalize, the person said. Justice Department reviews are part of the FTC’s procedure but typically don’t change the outcome of an FTC decision.

A settlement is expected to include other government restrictions on how Facebook treats user privacy. The additional terms of the settlement couldn’t immediately be learned.
The scandal revolved around data firm Cambridge Analytica, which improperly collected information on tens of millions of Facebook users without their consent to create targeted political advertisements during the 2016 campaign.

The data collection came through an app called "This Is Your Digital Life," which requested that Facebook users complete a survey for academic use. In reality, the app's permissions allowed it to collect personal information on not just the Facebook users who took the survey but also their friends.

Facebook revamped its privacy practices in the wake of the scandal, but the company still faced investigations by regulators over multiple security lapses and marked a significant moment in efforts to raise awareness about digital privacy.

Apple CEO Tim Cook called the Cambridge Analytica situation "dire" and has on multiple occasions called for increased regulation to protect user privacy.

Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Politics, Religion, Social Issues forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Top Rated Comments

Avatar
now i see it
20 minutes ago at 01:18 pm
so tens of millions of FB users got their privacy robbed and then the Govt pockets $5 Billion because of it
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
calstanford
10 minutes ago at 01:27 pm
That **** company deserves to have another 0 behind that settlement sum for a nice round 50 Billion.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Val-kyrie
7 minutes ago at 01:30 pm
And those whose privacy was violated will receive what?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
whyamihere
11 minutes ago at 01:26 pm
Meanwhile Equifax essentially gets a pat on the back.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Will do good
16 minutes ago at 01:21 pm
Add another zero to the fine and maybe FB will take notice.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
kingpushup
25 minutes ago at 01:12 pm
What will that $5B now support?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Agit21
24 minutes ago at 01:13 pm
Good news. FB needs to die in the long run.
Hate to be on insta, but I try to use it rarely.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
britboyj
12 minutes ago at 01:25 pm
$5B for ... Subverting Democracy?
Rating: 1 Votes

