Hong Kong's Octopus Transit Card to Support Apple Pay Later This Year [Updated]

Thursday July 11, 2019 5:00 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Update - Jul 11: Octopus Cards Limited has now confirmed that customers will be able to use their Octopus cards on their iPhone or Apple Watch for transit and retail payment with Apple Pay later this year. Original story below.



iOS 13 may come with built-in support for Hong Kong's Octopus contactless payment system, if a few lines of code discovered on Apple's servers are any indication.

Tech blog Ata Distance spotted the code snippet in Apple's online JSON-based Apple Pay pass identifier (link now removed), which shows references to Octopus in iOS 13.

The discovery also tallies with specific references to Octopus on Apple Pay in the iOS 13 beta, according to the Japan-focused site.

Octopus is based on the same FeliCa NFC standard used for the Japanese Suica card, and is used by the vast majority of Hong Kong residents for making transit payments and retail transactions.


Originally launched in 1997 as a physical contactless card, the FeliCa-based version made the transition to electronic payment solution when the company unveiled Smart Octopus for Samsung Pay in December 2017.

The exclusive deal with Samsung left Apple Pay users without a way to take advantage Smart Octopus, despite it being technically compatible with iPhone 7 and later models, so today's find should make for good news for those hoping to digitize the popular transit and retail payment card, which should also support Apple's Express Transit mode.

iOS 13 for iPhone is expected to be released in the fall.

Related Roundups: Apple Pay, iOS 13, iPadOS
Tag: Hong Kong
9 comments


B4U
2 weeks ago

Tim Apple will do anything and everything to suck up to China.

And what does this have to do with China?
bapesta
2 weeks ago

Tim Apple will do anything and everything to suck up to China.


...Hong Kong is not China... especially in this case with regards to octopus...
haruhiko
2 weeks ago
Best news in iOS 13 for the 7 million Hong Kong people.

Tim Apple will do anything and everything to suck up to China.

As a person living in Hong Kong, it will be a major convenience to me, and sorry I do not agree with your "unwise" comment. I'm being very polite here.
[doublepost=1561718868][/doublepost]


By the way, in the code, it says minimum WatchOS version is 999.0, does it mean that it will only support the iPhone but not Apple Watch?
jermwhl
2 weeks ago
This is pretty cool. But octopus is super fast. I wonder if it’ll be as responsive as the physical card.
Here in Philly, we have “septa key”. Absolute garbage. I hope they improve the speed to even get a little closer to octopus.
