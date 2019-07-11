Belkin Launches New Collection of Durable Lightning, USB-A, and USB-C 'Boost Charge' Cables

There are four total cables in the collection: one Lightning to USB-A, one USB-C to USB-C, one USB-C to USB-A, and one USB-C to Lightning. Prices range from $24.99 to $34.99.
Each cable comes in two color options (white and black), while the USB-C to USB-C cable includes a pink color option. For the basic Lightning to USB-A cable, you can choose between 4ft, 6ft, and 10ft sizes.
The USB-C to Lightning cable supports fast charging on iPhone, which can charge up your iPhone 8 or later by up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. All the cables in the new range are touted as having a strengthened design that lasts 10 times longer than standard cables.
The new cables are available to purchase now on Belkin.com, but some of the cables haven't gone live for purchase yet. The Boost Charge cables will also be on Apple.com.
